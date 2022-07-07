Ultrahuman’s new $299 smart ring taps into your metabolic health

Fitness startup Ultrahuman wants you to be your best you. To help things along the way, the company is launching a $299 smart ring to help you hack your metabolism.

That’s perhaps nothing new, as ring-based wearables like the now-defunct Motiv have been on the market for some time. What is new; is how Ultrahuman is going about things.

The company is baking in a PPG heart rate sensor, temperature sensor, and motion sensor into its ring. The ring itself is made from tungsten carbide-coated “fighter jet” titanium and estimates a four to six-day battery life.

Ultrahuman says that the tough materials help it survive grueling exercises, like weightlifting and pullups. We don’t recommend keeping any rings on during those exercises, and a quick search for “degloving” will show you why (warning, the results are graphic).

The measurements from the devices goes straight to Ultrahuman’s companion app, and show things like sleep stages, heart rate, heart rate variation (HRV), and body temperature over time.

Ultrahuman has another device that supercharges everything

That’s the company’s M1 glucose measuring patch. It continuously measures your glucose levels, so you can see how the food you eat affects your health.

Then the app gives you a “metabolic score” to indicate if that burger you just inhaled will affect your sleep later. Spoiler: it probably will.

Image: KnowTechie

Ultrahuman is already selling preorders of the Ring, which are expected to ship in December, according to the site. There are multiple sizes to fit your finger, and four colors – gray, black, silver, and gold.

Currently, the Ring is selling for $249 with lifetime access to the app and content, with an eventual MSRP of $299.

