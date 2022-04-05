Peloton Guide is a camera that tracks and analyzes your workouts

Peloton Guide, the $295 AI-powered body-tracking camera is now available to buy. Instead of needing expensive fitness equipment, it’s aimed at strength training so all you need are some weights and resistance bands.

The tiny camera is a big departure from Peloton’s existing exercise equipment, but it’s an important one. See, Peloton is more of a fitness subscription company than an equipment manufacturer. The Guide is another onboarding experience to recurring revenue, with a much smaller cost to start with.

Once set up, the Peloton Guide shows a floating picture of you working out, while you go through the motions of whatever strength-training class you chose.

Then, the Guide counts your reps, analyzes your form, and sees which parts of your body are fatiguing first. Peloton crunches your data, then suggests future workouts to build up your core.

It’s a neat idea, recreating the one-to-one trainer experience, but with an AI at the helm. Peloton plans to improve Guide’s ability to analyze and evaluate a wide range of exercises, including yoga and pilates.

For $295, you get the Guide camera and remote control. You’ll need to pay another $80 to get the heart rate band, but it’s still fairly cheap if you already own dumbbells and resistance bands.

Then you need a subscription to Peloton’s content, which is $24 a month for Guide users. Peloton is also selling kits you can outfit with your choice of weights, from $545 without the heart rate band, or up to $1,270 depending on which weights you choose.

It’s a hefty cost for the system, but it is cheaper than a gym membership. And who wants to go to one of those during a pandemic, right?

