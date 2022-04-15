Peloton is dropping equipment prices but raising subscription fees

We’re all used to Netflix raising its subscription costs without batting an eyelid. Peloton seems to have been taking notes, as it’s changing its subscription pricing. The good news? Its fitness equipment is going to get more affordable.

How much more affordable? Well, the original Bike drops from $1,745 to $1,445. That’s a decent discount, and that’s the total cost after a $250 shipping and setup fee.

The Bike+ gets a $500 discount, so it’s now $1,995. And finally, Tread will sell for $2,695 now, a $200 discount. That’s inclusive of a $350 shipping and setup fee.

To offset this change, the Peloton all-access subscription plan will be more expensive, starting June 1. Now it will be $44 per month for US-based users, a $5 increase from the current cost.

Canadian users will pay $6 more, with a $55 per month cost. Digital-only subscribers will still pay the $12.99 they do currently.

The reason behind the change in Peloton’s subscription and hardware costs? According to the company, it’s all to do with building the Peloton community.

Creating quality content is expensive, requiring a steady influx of cash. It’s hard to do that without enough subscribers, so reducing the hardware cost for entry is called for.

The other new subscription Peloton is trialing in some areas of the US is one for the hardware itself. Users can pay between $60 and $100 per month to rent the equipment, with the all-access content subscription included.

