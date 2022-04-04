Watch Segway’s electric scooter go 0 to 30 MPH in just 3.9 seconds

Segway now has a racing e-scooter, which can zoom around at 43.5 MPH. The $3,999 SuperScooter GT2 was first announced early in March and is crowdfunding on Indiegogo right now.

The speedy scooter is part of Segway’s new SuperScooter GT series, and it’s joined by a slightly-more-calm SuperScooter GT1 with a 37.3 MPH max speed.

You get a similar core on both models, with aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frames and 11-inch, tubeless, self-healing tires. That gives you a 330lbs max payload on each scooter, for larger riders or heavy backpacks of gear.

You also get rear suspension with 15 levels of adjustment, front double-wishbone suspension, and hydraulic disc brakes front and rear.

The Segway SuperScooter GT1 gets its 37 MPH top speed from a single 1,400W motor. The GT2 has dual 1,500W hub motors and a max speed of 43 MPH.

The range on the GT1 is 43.5 miles, with the GT2’s battery promising a maximum range of 55.9 miles. We’re pretty sure that’s in one of the other six modes that each escooter has, and not the one that gives those eye-watering maximum speeds.

While both scooters have a large screen dashboard for all those important stats, the GT2 kicks things up a notch.

It uses a transparent OLED screen, perfect to see the road zoom past as you check your speed out. We’ll have to see how that works when the sun is out though, as transparent screens can be tricky.

The Segway SuperScooter GT1 is $2,999 although you can get early bird pricing of $2,499 if you help the crowdfunding campaign early.

The Segway SuperScooter GT2 is $3,999, with a similar early discount of $3,499. Head on over to Indiegogo if you’ve got money (and rubber!) to burn. Segway estimates shipping will start in August.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: