Segway’s new electric scooter can reach breakneck speeds up to 43 mph

Segway had racers and adrenaline junkies in mind when it came up with its latest electric scooter. The company’s latest e-scooter, the GT2, is almost as fast as a Prius (ok, not really), with top speeds of up to 43 miles per hour.

The company revealed its new lineup of scooters at a California event earlier this week. Segway also introduced the GT1 electric scooter, which is a little slower than the GT2. The GT1 can still reach speeds up to 37 MPH, which is incredibly fast for a scooter.

But the biggest revelation, by far, was the impressive GT2. The scooter features dual 1500 W motors with a total output of 3000 watts allowing for some incredible speeds.

Image: KnowTechie

It also features two-wheel drive and 11-inch tires with dual-arm hydraulic suspension that allows for a max rider weight of up to 330 pounds. And that’s on top of the already hefty 115-pound scooter.

That combination of suspension and power should make the Segway GT2 a pretty impressive all-terrain electric scooter. And it will also feature a pretty impressive price tag of $3,999.

Huang Chen, head of Segway, told Mashable that the GT2 is the “Formula 1” car of the electric scooter world at this week’s event. “GT is not for everyone. It’s for riders who want the speed, the wild, the dopamine. But, of course, safety first!”

Image: Segway

Yes, absolutely safety first. Most electric scooters that people ride around cities and towns have a top speed of around 15 MPH. And even they can be dangerous.

But the Segway GT2 won’t be marketed towards everyday electric scooter drivers. This one is specifically designed for the adrenaline junkies of the world with a need for speed. Segway says the GT2 will come out sometime this summer.

