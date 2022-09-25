Review: The Eagle One electric scooter by Varla

When I was told I would review the Eagle One by Verla, I didn’t know what to expect. The last time I rode a scooter was back in the 90s when I was in my teens, and it was considered cool then.

This time around, I’m in my mid 40’s, and this scooter is now electric. So I decided to Google the company and found a lot of helpful information. The more I searched, the more excited I became.

The Eagle One is a bulky, 80-pound e-scooter with three different modes. As you can see from the pictures, this thing is serious. It also has three modes, with the top-end mode reaching blistering speeds.

By the time it arrived, I was ready. I even went out and picked up a helmet that’s recommended for safety. So let me tell you all about my experience.

Unboxing the Eagle One

The Verla Eagle One electric scooter arrived in a pretty large box. I kind of felt sorry for the UPS guy who had to drag it to my doorstep.

Upon getting it inside, I grabbed my knife and began opening the box, and I was very surprised to see that the Eagle one was almost fully assembled.

The only thing you have to put together is the handlebars, which was super easy. Especially since Varla includes a sweet multi-tool.

In addition, you will find a charger, an owner’s manual, some gnarly extra skid pads, an extra inner tube, and of course, the owner’s manual. I have to give credit to Verla because they don’t skim you on accessories.

Design

Once I had the Eagle One electric scooter out of the box and sitting in my hallway, the first thing I noticed was the size. I mean, this is not one of those Razor-push tiny scooters for kids, It’s quite large and beefy.

Coming in at almost 80lbs, this is not for a wimpy kid. But I gotta say it’s quite sexy, especially with the red trim and the Ghost Rider-looking skull on the skid pad.

The second thing I noticed is how well-built everything felt, from the mountain bike-like handlebars to the large wheels, it just feels super solid.

Upon reading the manual, they recommend charging it fully before using it, which takes about eight hours. Luckily, it only took about two hours as it came semi-charged already.

Further reading the manual, I noticed you could purchase a second charger and cut the time in half, as well.

Performance

Once I put on my helmet and pushed the scooter outside, I was ready. But oh boy, was I not ready, and you’ll understand why once we get further into the review.

Regardless, let’s continue. The Eagle One by Varla comes with all the bells and whistles. It comes with cross-drilled hydraulic disk breaks in the front and back wheels. It also has dual suspension and 10-inch wheels, making it ride smoothly.

In addition, it has a digital LCD speedometer that displays the battery life and the different modes you can use. Next to this instrument, you’ll also find a key ignition and a voltage meter.

On the other side, you’ll find two buttons, one says turbo, and the other says two-wheel drive, and next to that, there’s a little bell just in case someone decides to get in your way.

Once I figured out how to start the Eagle One, I noticed that it has three modes, the first is up to 15mph, the second is up to about 25mph, and the third is up to 40 mph. That’s insane.

As I started scooting around, if that’s even the proper term for it, the Eagle One electric scooter felt stable and rode smoothly, nothing out of the ordinary.

So I decided to press the turbo and two-wheel buttons, and boy, was I blown away by the torque the Eagle One has. Honestly, It felt like it was made at a Tesla factory. This thing moves fast. I was very impressed, to say the least.

As I rode it a little longer, I built more confidence and took it off-road. The Eagle One had no problems off-road either. It is truly remarkable technology.

Alternative options

Sure, the Eagle One e-scooter may not be a good fit for you, especially because of its large size and weight. Thankfully, you have plenty of other options to choose from. Here are some of our best recommendations:

As you can see, e-scooters can vary greatly in price. Doing your due diligence is definitely encouraged before deciding on an option.

Final thoughts

The Eagle One electric scooter by Varla is amazingly fun to ride. It’s fast, stable, well-crafted, and can tackle any terrain.

If you wanted to solely use it for off-road, you could even buy some bigger, beefier tires from Verla. So what did I not like about it?

Well, for starts, the LED lights it has in the front are just ok at night, I’d recommend buying an extra headlight if you will be doing night riding.

The rear brake light is pretty bright. Another thing was the that when you fold down the handlebars, there’s no way to lock them in place.

That said, you can purchase that accessory from Varla, plus a lot of other ones, which is nice that they make upgrades. But to be honest, a handlebar lock should have been included by default.

Yes, the scooter is heavy, and you’ll have difficulty getting on public transportation, but that’s not what this scooter was made for.

This scooter was made for riding around and having fun. For me, it’s perfect since I live in the suburbs, and with a range of 40 miles, you’ll never get range anxiety.

The Eagle One electric scooter isn’t cheap. You can get it directly from Varla for the eye-watering price of $1,699. Currently, you can knock off up to $50 with the sale they are running.

But it’s worth every penny for sure. It’s a solid electric scooter, and I would highly recommend it to novices and experts.

