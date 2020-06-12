WalkCar is a scooter that looks like a laptop that you can snag for $1,800

If you have been considering getting an electric scooter, but want to keep the form factor low, then this scooter-like transportation tray from Cocoa Motors may be for you. First unveiled back in 2015, the WalkCar electric scooter is now available to purchase.

For the not-so-cool price of $1,800, this tray-with-wheels goes 6.2 mph, and when in “Sport mode” that speed is bumped up to 10 mph. When in its regular mode, a single charge will go a little over four miles, and in Sport mode that range is reduced to slightly over three miles.

Gizmodo notes, however, that testing for the range was done by someone weighing 132 pounds, so if you weigh more than that, the range will most likely be reduced.

Between the price and range, it’s a bit disappointing, but the main selling point of the WalkCar seems to be its portability when not in use. Because of its small size, you could probably store the scooter in a backpack, making it easier to transport than other electric scooters on the market.

The WalkCar definitely takes inspiration from the hoverboard industry that was booming during the time of its announcement in 2015, but with four wheels, it should be more inviting to a larger group of people.

Overall, it’s definitely an interesting product, but with its short range, it might be a turn off for people that have longer trips to work.

What do you think? Are you interested in the WalkCar? Would you get this over a traditional electric scooter? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: