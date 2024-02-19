Quick Answer: The Galaxy S24 starts at $799, the Galaxy S24 Plus costs $999, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,299.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series was unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked on January 17, 2024.

Samsung’s S24 line consists of three handsets: the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the flagship of them all – the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S series is the company’s premium traditional handsets, and these phones come with top-of-the-line hardware and premium features, which means the handsets are bound to have a premium price tag.

The pricing of the Galaxy S24 series mostly remained the same as its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 series, except the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra received a $100 price bump.

However, even with all the top-of-the-line hardware and new AI features, do the phones justify their enormous price tag? Let’s find out.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy S24?

Short Answer: The Galaxy S24 starts at $799.

The vanilla Galaxy S24 is $799 for 128GB of storage, and the 256GB variant is available at $859.

The larger Galaxy S24 Plus starts at $999 for 256GB of storage or $1,119 for the 512GB model.

And the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,299 – a $100 increase over last year’s model. That cost will increase as you add more storage.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series prices

Model RAM/Storage Price Samsung Galaxy S24 8GB/128GB $799.99 8GB/256GB $859.99 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 12GB/256GB $999.99 12GB/512GB $1,119.99 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 12GB/512GB $1,299.99 12GB/512GB $1,419.99 12GB/1TB $1,659.99

The mentioned prices are for the unlocked versions of the phone available directly from Samsung.com and various other retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

However, the final price can vary depending on the retailer you are going for and any ongoing Samsung Galaxy S24 deals.

For example, some carriers offer trade-in deals for old devices or discounts if you get a specific plan. That means you might end up paying a far lower cost by taking advantage of these deals.

What colors is the Samsung Galaxy S24 available in?

This year, the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra received new vibrant colors. So, if you enjoy new and exciting colors, there will be plenty of options to choose from.

The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are available in a total of seven colors. Among them are Amber Yellow, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, and Cobalt Violet, as well as Samsung store-exclusive colors – Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in Titanium Yellow, Titanium Violet, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray. The Samsung store-exclusive colors are Titanium Orange, Titanium Green, and Titanium Blue.

Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Galaxy S24 Ultra Amber Yellow Titanium Yellow Marble Gray Titanium Violet Onyx Black Titanium Black Cobalt Violet Titanium Gray Jade Green (exclusive) Titanium Orange (exclusive) Sapphire Blue (exclusive) Titanium Green (exclusive) Sandstone Orange (exclusive) Titanium Blue (exclusive)

Do the features justify the cost?

The Galaxy S24 isn’t your run-of-the-mill Android handset. It’s a power-packed device with the latest and greatest Samsung has to offer, including its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset and Galaxy AI.

In addition, Samsung has added a better camera system and new camera tricks, courtesy of Galaxy AI, making the Galaxy S24 series one of the most desirable Android handset choices in 2024.

As usual, Samsung has a split design language for the Galaxy S24 series, with the conventional Samsung design for the two smaller handsets – the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus.

The S Pen-equipped Galaxy S24 Ultra remains larger and mostly identical to its predecessor with two significant changes: a flat display and the use of titanium material for the body.

But does that justify the price tag?

That depends on what you value in an Android smartphone.

If you want the latest hardware, advanced camera system, long-term software updates, new AI-powered features, and advanced camera tricks, the Galaxy S24 very well justifies its high price tag.

In contrast, if you want a smartphone for conducting basic tasks and are not looking for the best hardware and features, the $799 price tag of the Galaxy S24 will seem pretty steep.

So, should you get yourself the Samsung Galaxy S24?

While $799 may seem like a hefty premium for a base-model Android handset, even a premium one, you need to consider what the Galaxy S24 brings to the plate.

That’s the latest hardware, advanced AI-powered features, and seven years of software support, only rivaled by Google’s Pixel 8 series.

That said, you may not have to pay as much as with various deals and trade-in options available, so you might even be able to bag this cutting-edge Android handset for a lot less.

Either way, Galaxy S24’s advanced hardware, and new AI powers justify its high price tag based on your personal needs and preferences.

But one thing is for sure: you won’t be disappointed with what the Galaxy S24 has to offer.

