ChatGPT gets a makeover with its biggest update yet

Recently, ChatGPT received its biggest update yet, And the update not only added a new feature but completely changed the chatbot’s interface.

Since its inception a year ago, ChatGPT had remained the same, but it all changed with the latest update after OpenAI’s DevDay.

According to ZDNet, the new update allows the ChatGPT Plus subscribers to create their own GPT chatbots, and the ChatGPT Plus interface looks completely different.

ChatGPT gets even better after the massive update

While it may seem pretty minor, it’s a significant change for the subscribers. OpenAI has finally combined the best GPT-4 features into its most powerful model, and users don’t have to search for each one individually.

Previously, when a Plus scriber used to select the GPT-4, they had to access the Advanced Data Analysis, DALL-E 3’s image generation, and access to the internet.

The Plus users even had to select the GPT-4 model and then choose one of the available features – each feature had to be used individually.

Source: ZDNet

Now, if you want to access the GPT-4 Turbo version, you would have issues, as OpenAI has yet to release the improved models for general use.

In addition, the GPT-4 Turbo will provide ChatGPT with knowledge of world events up to April 2023 and a 128k context window, enabling it to process over 300 pages of text in a single prompt. According to the product announcement page on OpenAI,

In addition, the GPT-4 Turbo will provide ChatGPT with knowledge of world events up to April 2023 and a 128k context window, enabling it to process over 300 pages of text in a single prompt. According to the product announcement page on OpenAI,

GPT-4 Turbo is available for all paying developers to try by passing gpt-4-1106-preview in the API and we plan to release the stable production-ready model in the coming weeks.

The ChatGPT Plus subscription costs $20 per month, and now, it comes with extra capabilities like web browsing, DALL-E 3, Advanced Data Analysis, plugins, And more.

