ChatGPT and OpenAI are down (updated)

Breaking situation: OpenAI and ChatGPT are down for many users, with a major outage reported by the company. We’ll keep an eye on things and keep reporting as it gets resolved.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, seems to be offline for many users right now. At around 9 a.m. ET, reports started flooding into Downdetector, and they haven’t stopped.

Currently, over 6,500 users have reported issues with the website and API service.

The OpenAI service status page mentions the outage, with a “Major Outage” across both the API and ChatGPT’s web interface. Earlier today there were also issues with the Labs and Playground services.

What happened with OpenAI?

Image: KnowTechie

DALL-E seems to still be working, with issues limited to ChatGPT and the API. OpenAI is probably hard at work resuming access to its services, so we’ll keep you updated throughout the outage.

Some users have been posting humorous messages on the Downdetector website, like “Helpppp I don’t know how to write emails by myself anymore,” or “i’m glad this is happening to everyone, i thought i was banned for asking too much.”

major Outage across ChatGPT & API

– can't work

– can't code

– can'r spell — MCJ (@matthewjura) November 8, 2023

Social media users are also poking fun at the outage, which is still ongoing.

This is a continuing story; we’ll update it throughout the day.

UPDATE 10:30 AM EST: According to OpenAI’s status page, the company identified an issue resulting in high error rates across its API and ChatGPT and is currently working on a fix.

Image: KnowTechie

UPDATE 10:34 AM EST: OpenAI’s team states that they’re seeing signs of recovery after implementing a fix. We’re now seeing the service slowly bounce back to life.

“A fix has been implemented, and we are gradually seeing the services recover,” writes OpenAI on its status page. “We are currently monitoring the situation.”

Image: KnowTechie

