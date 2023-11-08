Connect with us

News

ChatGPT and OpenAI are down (updated)

ChatGPT creator, OpenAI, appears to be suffering some connectivity issues right now. We’ll keep you updated.
Chatgpt is a chatbot that uses natural language processing and gpt-3 technology to generate responses to the user's input, providing answers in real-time to improve customer support experiences. Full text: chatgpt is a chatbot de omer support, conversation, and information gathe nguage processing and gpt 3 technology to genera ed to the user's input. Chatgpt can handle a provide answers in real-time, making it a valuable to improve their customer support experience. < 272 k 9
Image: KnowTechie

Breaking situation: OpenAI and ChatGPT are down for many users, with a major outage reported by the company. We’ll keep an eye on things and keep reporting as it gets resolved.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, seems to be offline for many users right now. At around 9 a.m. ET, reports started flooding into Downdetector, and they haven’t stopped.

Currently, over 6,500 users have reported issues with the website and API service.

The OpenAI service status page mentions the outage, with a “Major Outage” across both the API and ChatGPT’s web interface. Earlier today there were also issues with the Labs and Playground services.

1125 7093 1680305671

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra

Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions.

Learn More

What happened with OpenAI?

Openal outages reported in the last 24 hours
Image: KnowTechie

DALL-E seems to still be working, with issues limited to ChatGPT and the API. OpenAI is probably hard at work resuming access to its services, so we’ll keep you updated throughout the outage.

Some users have been posting humorous messages on the Downdetector website, like “Helpppp I don’t know how to write emails by myself anymore,” or “i’m glad this is happening to everyone, i thought i was banned for asking too much.”

Social media users are also poking fun at the outage, which is still ongoing.

This is a continuing story; we’ll update it throughout the day.

UPDATE 10:30 AM EST: According to OpenAI’s status page, the company identified an issue resulting in high error rates across its API and ChatGPT and is currently working on a fix.

Openai is experiencing a major outage across their api and chatgpt, and they are actively investigating the cause.
Image: KnowTechie

UPDATE 10:34 AM EST: OpenAI’s team states that they’re seeing signs of recovery after implementing a fix. We’re now seeing the service slowly bounce back to life.

“A fix has been implemented, and we are gradually seeing the services recover,” writes OpenAI on its status page. “We are currently monitoring the situation.”

A major outage across chatgpt and api services is being monitored and fixed, with updates being provided as the situation progresses.
Image: KnowTechie

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

V7 2 728x90 1

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Joe Rice-Jones

Maker, meme-r, and unabashed geek with nearly half a decade of blogging experience. If it runs on electricity (or even if it doesn't), Joe probably has one around his office somewhere. His hobbies include photography, animation, and hoarding Reddit gold.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in News