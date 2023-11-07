Connect with us

Gear

Master & Dynamic unveils MW09 active noise-canceling earbuds

If you’re looking to upgrade your audio game, these earphones might just be your next best investment.
M&d earbuds in purple background
Image: KnowTechie

New York-based premium audio company Master & Dynamic has pulled the covers off their latest ear-candy – the MW09 Active Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earphones.

With a price tag ranging from $349 to $399, these earphones are a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering superior sound and design.

The MW09 comes with an array of features that would make any audiophile’s heart skip a beat. It boasts up to 16 hours of listening time, a bold design crafted from sapphire glass, aluminum, and Kevlar, and impeccable sound.

A woman holding her head wearing m&d earbuds
Image: M&D

The company’s founder and CEO, Jonathan Levine, is confident that the MW09 will sound as good as it looks.

1125 7093 1680305671

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra

Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions.

Learn More

The new earphones promise an expansive sound profile, thanks to the redesigned acoustic architecture and custom 11mm beryllium drivers.

They come with optimized microphone and sensor placement, new adaptive noise cancellation algorithms, and Bluetooth 5.4 for reliable connectivity. The MW09 is also compatible with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound and is Auracast-ready.

But it’s not just about the sound. The MW09 sports an iconic silhouette finished with anodized aluminum and sapphire glass, available in six luxe colorways.

A camera captures m&d earbuds and their cases.
Image: M&D

The construction has been optimized to provide both a lighter weight and a more secure fit for a wider range of users. The earphones come with either anodized aluminum or Kevlar charging cases, all offering inductive and corded recharging via USB-C.

The MW09 also introduces new features like unparalleled battery life, AI-powered high-definition talk solution, multipoint connectivity, and an in-app fully adjustable equalizer.

The MW09 Active Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earphones are available for purchase or pre-order at masterdynamic.com, starting November 14, 2023.

M&d earbuds in their case on a purple background
Image: KnowTechie

The MW09 with anodized aluminum case will retail for $349/€399/ £319, while the MW09 with Kevlar case will be $399/€449/ £369.

So, if you’re looking to upgrade your audio game, these earphones might just be your next best investment. Just remember, with great power (or in this case, sound) comes great responsibility (to your eardrums).

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

V7 2 728x90 1

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Kevin Raposo

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in Gear