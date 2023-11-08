Resident Evil 4 Remake for iPhone 15 Pro is launching December 20

During September’s Apple iPhone 15 event, Capcom producer Tsuyoshi Kanda revealed the company’s two most ambitious Resident Evil games, the Resident Evil Village and the Resident Evil 4 Remake are coming to the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max and the iPad.

While Resident Evil Village for iPhone 15 Pro hit the stores within the promised window last week, Capcom has finally delivered the launch date of the Resident Evil 4 Remake for the iOS, macOS, and iPadOS platforms.

Infiltrate the village, save baby Eagle!

Resident Evil 4 launches on December 20th for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and all iPads with the M1 chip or later! A demo will be available for those wanting a taste of Leon's intense mission!



Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to the iPhone 15 Pro with Apple’s Universal Purchase

Capcom, the Resident Evil franchise developer and publisher, has revealed on Twitter/X that the much anticipated Resident Evil 4 Remake will come to the iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, and all iPads with an M1 chip or later on December 20, 2023.

In addition, the company has stated that fans and players can start the pre-orders today, and a demo is also available for them to download.

You could pair dedicated game controllers like the PlayStation DualSense with your iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max – players would know if they are already playing Resident Evil Village on their Apple devices.

In addition, you will also have access to the virtual control but won’t be forced to use them.

Unfortunately, when it launches, the Resident Evil 4 Remake will be costly at full $60. In contrast, the Resident Evil Village came at $39.99.

However, unlike the “Village,” the RE 4 Remake will be eligible for Apple’s Universal Purchase – you can play the RE 4 Remake on Apple-supported platforms once you purchase.

