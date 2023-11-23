Google Bard gets the ability to understand YouTube videos

According to the latest Bard changelog, Google’s AI chatbot has become even better and has gained the ability to interpret video content more accurately.

While Google Bard is good, it still hasn’t reached the same degree of excellence as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, steadily yet slowly Bard is going there.

For example, recently Google announced that its AI chatbot Bard now offers a deeper analysis of YouTube video content, which could be very useful to some people.

What’s new with Google Bard?

Image: KnowTechie

In all clarity, Bard’s ability to analyze YouTube videos is not new. It stems from a previous September update.

However, that update didn’t include video content examinations and the ability to interpret them in detail.

So, in the latest Bard changelog, Google has described Bard’s new YouTube ability and has included an example for a better understanding.

We’re taking the first steps in Bard’s ability to understand YouTube videos. For example, if you’re looking for videos on how to make olive oil cake, you can now also ask how many eggs the recipe in the first video requires.

Now, the ability to answer specific questions regarding a video is a crucial addition.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

For example, take a DIY video. You could ask Bard about the specific tools used in the video, and the AI would provide the details.

You can do the same with a travel video and ask Bard about a specific location showcased in the video.

According to Google, they are introducing the new feature as “you want deeper engagement with YouTube videos” and want a “richer conversation with Bard about it.”

That said, in order to get started with Google Bard, you need to go to the web portal and be sure to enable the YouTube extension.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news