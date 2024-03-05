After a period of intense anticipation, numerous teasers, and countless leaks, the Nothing Phone (2a) has been officially launched.

This device, the brand’s first to strictly target budget-conscious consumers, is now available for pre-orders at the surprisingly low price of £319, lower than was initially predicted.

The Nothing Phone (2a) doesn’t short-change users on specs and tech. It has made the switch from the standard Snapdragon chips of past models to a slightly customized MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro, which offers more horsepower than the Snapdragon 778+ found in the Phone (1).

The phone offers 128GB or 256GB for storage, with add-on software features such as “Smart Clean” to boost read/write speed.

Image: Nothing

Regarding memory, consumers can expect between 8GB and 12GB of RAM, depending on the model; however, with the RAM Booster, the device can simulate up to 20GB of memory.

The phone sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a variable refresh rate of 30Hz to 120Hz. Its sizeable 5,000 mAh battery provides extended use and supports 45W wired charging.

Nothing Phone (2a) features and specs

Brand Nothing Model Phone (2a) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro Storage 128GB, 256GB Memory 8GB, 12GB Display 6.7-inch AMOLED Refresh Rate 30Hz – 120Hz Battery 5000mAh Charging 45W wired charging Ratings IP54 water/dust resistance Rear Camera 50MP Samsung GN9 primary sensor, 50MP Samsung ultrawide sensor Front Camera 32MP Operating System Android 14, Nothing OS 2.5 Updates Three years of major Android updates and four years of security updates Price (UK) £319 (8GB/128GB), £349 (12GB/256GB) Price (US) $349 (Developer Program) Colors Black, White, Milk Launch Date March 12

In addition to these benefits, it also has an IP54 rating for water and dust protection, adding another feather to its already bedecked cap.

On the camera front, a 50MP Samsung GN9 primary sensor and another 50MP Samsung sensor for the ultrawide camera make up the package. Regrettably, there’s no telephoto lens, but its 32MP sensor should suffice for most.

The Phone (2a) operates on Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.5, promising three years of major Android updates, and four years of security patches.

The Nothing Phone (2a) also retains the brand’s trademark Glyph lighting on the back, albeit with a more simplified layout of only three lights. But functionality remains strong, supporting the super-granular lighting that’s useful for timers, ancestral from the Phone (2).

Image: Nothing

Nothing Phone (2a) Pricing

Let’s talk about pricing. Pricing in the UK starts at £319 for the 8GB/128GB variant, jumping to £349 for the 12GB/256GB model. Colors include black, white, and “milk”.

In the US, the Phone (2a) will not have a mainstream release like the previous Phone (2). Instead, it will be available immediately as part of a “Developer Program” priced at $349 in a solitary black color.

Whether you’re in the US, the UK, or India, pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (2a) are open now with the device set to ship on March 12.

Do you plan on preordering or are you going to sit this one out? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news