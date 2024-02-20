Nothing Phone (2a) design leaked in renders; chipset confirmed

Nothing is all set to launch its first mid-range Android smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a), on March 5, 2024.

The Phone (2a) marks Nothing’s entry into a new segment, so we are excited about the handset. Sadly, it’s going to have a limited US launch.

Either way, new renders of the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) have appeared online, courtesy of the veteran leaker Steve @OnLeaks Hemmerstoffer and SmartPrix.

If you remember, there was a previous Phone (2a) render leak, revealing an absence of the glyph lighting on the device’s back. Fortunately, that render was confirmed to be a fake.

However, this new CAD renders seem pretty accurate, revealing the Nothing Phone (2a) in all its glory.

Nothing Phone (2a) design, courtesy of the CAD renders

Image: SmartPrix

The render showcases the Phone (2a) in a Dark Gray colorway. In terms of the design, Nothing has taken a different approach this time around.

The handset sports a dual-camera setup like its expensive predecessors, the Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2). But the Phone (2a) has a horizontally aligned camera setup instead of vertically aligned inside a circular island at the center.

The sensors are inside a pill-shaped cutout.

Now, Nothing’s iconic Glyph Lights are present surrounding the circular island. However, the company has reduced the number of LED strips to three.

In addition, Nothing’s usual semi-transparent design language is also here, with Nothing’s branding visible at the bottom left corner.

Leaked Nothing Phone (2a) specs

Image: SmartPrix

In terms of the specs, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which corroborates the previous leaks.

The Phone (2a) was previously rumored to sport the Dimensity 7200 SoC, which was debunked by Carl Pei himself earlier today through a Tweet.

❗SPOILER ALERT❗Not the Dimensity 7200 https://t.co/XYJNuuYxeo — Carl Bhai (@getpeid) February 19, 2024

While most of us began speculating, SmartPrix put all of us to rest by revealing the SoC will be the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro, alongside the official confirmation.

On the back, the handset features two sensors from Samsung. The primary sensor is the ISOCELL S5KG9 50MP (with OIS), and the secondary sensor is the ISOCELL JN1 50MP for ultrawide snaps.

On the front, a 32MP sensor will take care of the selfies.

In addition, the Nothing Phone (2a) will come in two RAM/Storage variants – 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage.

A 5,000 mAh battery will be powering the device, and it will come out of the box with the Nothing OS 2.5.2 based on Android 14.

Nothing Phone (2a) leaked pricing

In terms of pricing, the outlet has revealed the Indian pricing, which is 23,999 in Indian currency (INR). It translates to $300 – approximate. But we are sure the US pricing won’t be a direct conversion. A previous leak even said the handset would be priced at or just under $450.

