ASUS is one of the few companies to have developed not one but two critically acclaimed smartphone series.

The first is ASUS’s gaming-oriented ROG Phone series, which usually comes with the latest hardware, some additional titbits for efficient gaming, and a spunky design. However, the company has launched the latest ROG Phone 8 series with a somewhat muted design.

On the flip side, we have the ASUS Zenfone series, known for being one of the best compact Android smartphones still around, and muted designs. Currently, the ASUS Zenfone 10 is the latest of the generation.

However, it looks like that will soon change, as a recent leak, coming directly from ASUS, has provided a sneak peek into one of the smartphones from the upcoming Zenfone 11 series – the Zenfone 11 Ultra.

It could be a surprising revelation to many as the last two generations – Zenfone 9 and Zenfone 10 – had only one model each.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra looks suspiciously similar to the ROG Phone 8 Pro

Image: Redditor Td3v1l

The leak comes from the Redditor Td3v1l, who spotted multiple renders related to the Zenfone 11 Ultra inside the ASUS ROG Phone 8’s latest firmware, revealing an incredibly closer look at the handset, most of the spec details and colors.

According to the leaked renders, the design of the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra is a far cry from that of its predecessor – the Zenfone 10.

In contrast, the new design is a lot closer to the ROG Phone 8, which is also expected, as ASUS changed the ROG Phone design, moving it closer to its Zenfone lineup.

In addition, the leak revealed the box image for the handset, unveiling the leaked handset’s “ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra” name.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra leaked spec sheet

Image: Td3v1l on Reddit

In the firmware, a basic spec sheet for the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra was also available, and according to it, the device will sport a 6.78-inch, 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED display, with LTPO tech from 1-120Hz.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra will also have a max refresh rate of 144Hz for some games.

The leak also reveals that under the hood, the Zenfone 11 Ultra will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

That’s not all. The leaked spec sheet also reveals the Zenfone 11 Ultra cameras.

According to it, the device will carry a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with gimbal OIS as the primary shooter, a 13MP ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view, and a 32MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3x optical zoom.

A 32MP RGBW sensor will take care of the selfies.

In addition, the spec sheet reveals a 5,500mAh battery will power the handset and could come with 65W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra could also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual stereo speakers.

Is ASUS leaving the compact design behind?

You would be right if all these specs seem a bit familiar, and they should. The specs are quite similar to the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro, and it is also apparent from the leaked images that ASUS has taken design cues straight from the ROG Phone 8 Pro.

So, there’s a high probability that ASUS is trying to sell the ROG Phone 8 Pro in a slightly more muted design with the Zenfone 11 name to attract mainstream audiences.

However, the leaked design of the Zenfone 11 Ultra also brings forth a big question: Is ASUS leaving its compact phone legacy behind with the Zenfone 11?

While we are unsure about the company’s plans, leaving the iconic compact design would be a mistake.

However, it is also possible that ASUS will carry the same compact design language with the standard Zenfone 11 while adding the Ultra to keep fans from all segments happy.

