Nothing Phone (2a) is coming soon, with a “Glyph Developer Kit”

The young London-based company Nothing was tipped to be working on its first mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a). However, after multiple leaks revealing the specs, launch date, etc., the company itself made the announcement ahead of the launch.

Nothing posted a community video, the first one of 2024 on X, confirming that Nothing Phone (2a) is coming. The company even added that the previously mentioned Aerodactyl name on social media was the code name for the upcoming handset.

Nothing Phone (2a) is “coming soon”

The Nothing Phone (2) was launched last Summer offering a great Android experience at a reasonable price.

However, the company’s goal with the Nothing Phone (2a) is to be more affordable.

For example, the Phone (1) was more affordable compared to its successor, as the Phone (2) came with upgraded hardware.

In the video, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis elaborated on the decision to launch the Phone (2a).

According to the executive, some community users looed for the latest tech Nothing had to offer, while others cared more about core features alongside Nothing’s trademark features. Evangelidis claimed,

With Phone 2a, we’ve really doubled down on the core user needs — performance, camera, you name it. And it’s also kind of leveraging some of the most loved features of (the) Phone 2 while ensuring it delivers on a clear upgrade (sic) compared to Phone 1 on every single front.

Source: Brar on X/Twitter

In addition, the company announced during the “Community Update” that Nothing is launching the “Glyph Developer Kit” – a suite of tools providing third-party apps the ability to control the Glyph lighting interface on the back of Nothing’s phones.

Previous Nothing Phone (2a) leaks hinted at a Dimensity 7200 chipset powering the device alongside 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The device is also said to sport a 120Hz OLED screen and potentially a dual 50MP rear camera setup.

Nothing hasn’t revealed any specific launch date or window in the video – only said “coming soon.”

However, the Mobile World Congress (MWC) is coming soon. It takes place in late February, and we are guessing it could debut at the expo.

What more does Nothing have to offer?

In addition, Nothing’s CMF sub-brand revealed new earbuds and a so-called Neckband Pro are coming “soon.”

Wonderful by Design: Neckband Pro and Buds Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/ClQ2IQmEGw — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) February 1, 2024

Nevertheless, it looks like Nothing is steadily expanding its portfolio of products, and soon, it’s going to be expanded by a few more devices.

