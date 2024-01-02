Nothing Phone (2)a teased by CEO Carl Pei with a Pokémon cameo

“New Year, New Phone”

That is essentially what Carl Pei’s New Year 2024 X/Twitter post says, which is likely a cryptic teaser for the Nothing Phone (2)a.

The Nothing Phone (2)a will be the first mid-ranger from the young London-based company, which will also feature a unique-looking glyph interface, different from the Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2).

New Year New Me

New Year New M

New Year New

New Year Ne

New Year N

New Year

New Yea

New Ye

New Y

New

New P

New Ph

New Pho

New Phon

New Phone



Here's to 2024 everyone! pic.twitter.com/5OLc1Ap3n3 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) January 1, 2024

What’s with the Nothing Phone (2) and Pokémon?

However, besides Pei’s cryptic statement, the post also features a cut-out silhouette, which many people believe to be a Pokémon named Aerodactyl, which is sort of a dragon.

Now, we are not sure what the Nothing Phone (2)a and a Pokémon have in common. However, some eager fans have taken a deeper look into the situation and say it’s just a reference to 2024 being the Chinese Year of the Dragon.

We recommend taking this info with a grain of salt, as the final reveal could be nothing related to a dragon, or Pokémon.

Regardless, the Nothing Phone (2)a is slated to make an appearance soon. Based on a previous leak, the handset is expected to have a $450 price tag, almost half the price of Nothing Phone (2)‘s launch price.

Nothing Phone (2)a expected specs

Recently, reputed leaker Roland Quandt revealed the possible price of the Nothing Phone (2)a through an X/Twitter.

He also revealed the variants, 8/128GB and 12/256GB – in line with the previous Nothing handset releases.

In regards to the rest of the specs, this mid-ranger with an expected price tag of $450 is rumored to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset under the hood.

The handset will feature a dual camera set up on the back sporting two 50MP sensors, and a 32MP sensor will take care of the selfies.

Source: Brar on X/Twitter

Nothing Phone (2)a is also rumored to carry a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The release date is a closely kept secret at the moment. However, the company is officially holding an event named “Nothing to See” on February 27.

We expect the company to announce the Nothing Phone (2)a then alongside a possible teaser for the Nothing Phone (3).

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news