Nothing Phone (2a) render leak shows missing Glyph lighting

Nothing recently made the official Nothing Phone (2a) announcement via its community video, revealing its first mid-range handset is indeed in the works and coming soon.

While the company provided no further details on the device, previous leaks have delivered multiple details about Nothing’s upcoming midrange, including its display and camera specs and an apparent $450 price tag.

However, we had no insight into the handset’s design. Fortunately, a fresh leak from Smartprix, in collaboration with leaker @OnLeaks, has given the very first look at the Nothing Phone (2a).

Top leaker questions new Nothing Phone (2a) leak

The leaked Nothing Phone (2a) render only shows the back of the smartphone, and the first thing we noticed is that the handset doesn’t have the Glyph LEDs, which have become an iconic feature since the Phone (1)’s launch.

If this is an accurate render of the Nothing Phone (2a), it would be the first smartphone from the company that ditches the Glyph interface.

I'd be pretty skeptical of this alleged last minute redesign, for two reasons. Number one, it's not a standard Foxconn-sourced, CAD-based @onleaks leak, so his usual accuracy is not applicable.

Secondly, the teaser tagline for the (2a), "See the world through fresh eyes," would… https://t.co/QVvFTwdwcw — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 6, 2024

Top leaker Evan Blass seems to think the leak may not be the final design of the phone, though. He thinks the leak may be inaccurate, and we may see a horizontal camera layout on the Phone (2a).

Not to forget, we saw a new leak about a Glyph Developer Kit launching soon, which would be an odd pairing if the Phone (2a) is skipping the Glyph lights.

It would be disappointing for those who were waiting for the Phone (2a) to experience Nothing’s Glyph lights at a reasonable price.

At the same time, the absence of the Glyph interface could help differentiate the flagship series from this mid-range offering.

In place of the Glyph interface, the company has added what appears to be a new element – circular at the top with rounded lines that flow down to the centre of the device.

Nothing Phone (2a) has two cameras on its back on the left of the circle, in addition to the Nothing branding on the left and CE certification details on the right.

That’s all we got from this leak. However, based on a previous leak, we speculate two 50MP sensors will be housed under the device’s dual-camera setup.

The Dimensity 7200 chipset will likely power the handset. In terms of the launch date, we expect the company to unveil the handset at the MWC 2024, slated for the end of February.

