RedMagic 9 Pro launches globally; pre-orders begin December 27

RedMagic launched its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered RedMagic 9 Pro gaming phone in China in November, and now, the company has announced for the global markets.

Qualcomm announced its flagship mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 back in October and there are only a handful of Android smartphones using this powerful mobile chip.

Xiaomi was the first to employ the 8 Gen 3 SoC for its Xiaomi 14 series and now, RedMagic is releasing the RedMagic 9 Pro to the global markets only weeks after its China launch.

RedMagic 9 Pro global pricing and availability

RedMagic 9 Pro will be available for pre-orders globally starting December 27, 2023, with open sales slated for January 3, 2024.

In terms of the pricing, the RedMagic 9 Pro’s global pricing is a tad higher than its Chinese pricing. You need to pay $649/£579/€649 for the 12GB/256GB model.

If you want more RAM and storage, get the 16GB/512GB Snowfall and Cyclone models that cost $799/£709/€799.

RedMagic 9 Pro specs

Specs RedMagic 9 Pro Display 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display (2480 x 1116 pixels), with 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 1600 nits brightness, DC dimming, 21600Hz PWM dimming Chipset Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with Adreno 750 GPU Camera Rear: 50MP Samsung GN51/1.57 OIS + 50MP super wide angle Samsung JN1

Front: 16MP RAM & Storage 8GB+256GB/12GB+256GB/12GB+512GB Battery 6500mAh

80W fast charging Dimensions & Weight 163.98×76.35×8.9mm, 229g Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, 5G, USB3.2 OS Android 14 with Redmagic OS 9.0 Colors Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wings Dark Night Knight

The RedMagic 9 Pro sports a 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED screen with 2,480 x 1,116 pixels resolution and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The device sports ICE 13 cooling suite with a 22,000 rpm cooling fan, a large vapor chamber cooling plate, an improved air duct, and several other cooling measures. So, expect exceptional gaming performance, even during long gaming sessions.

The handset also includes a pair of capacitive shoulder triggers, customizable RGB lighting, and a touch sampling rate of up to 2,000Hz for the screen, which is a standard for gaming phones.

RedMagic 9 Pro has a decent camera capability. There’s a dual camera set-up on its back with a 50MP main camera (GN5, OIS) and a 50MP ultrawide shooter (JN1). At the front, a 16MP under-display takes care of the selfie business.

The gaming phone also sports a 6,500mAh battery and 80W wired charging.

And let’s make one thing clear at a starting price of $649, RedMagic 9 Pro is one of the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 smartphones – even cheaper than the Google Pixel 8.

However, you will be sacrificing water resistance, wireless charging, and great cameras while gaining a more powerful processor, a bigger battery, and a faster wired charging speed.

