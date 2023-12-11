ASUS ROG Phone 8 will launch a day before CES 2024, on January 8

ASUS’s ROG Phone series is one of the most powerful gaming-focused Android smartphones in the industry and the company recently teased its upcoming ROG Phone 8 series.

Now, the company has officially announced the launch date: January 8, 2024!

Gaming phones aren’t as popular as a conventional line of Android smartphones. They have a niche following, and these phones also carry a hefty price tag, reducing the fanbase significantly.

That said, ASUS’s ROG Phone series is one of the most popular in the world, and we are looking forward to the launch of the ROG Phone 8 series.

CES 2024 is just around the corner!

Join us live on January 8, 3PM PST, as we unveil ROG's exciting new lineup for 2024!



Save the date👉https://t.co/CHb4tVS4XS#CES2024ROG #CES2024 #ROGTranscendence pic.twitter.com/z6cztzWGH6 — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) December 11, 2023

ASUS is dropping ROG Phone 8 a day before CES 2024

It’s an official announcement coming directly from ASUS. According to the Taiwanese company’s X/Twitter post, they are holding an event a day before CES 2024, which will kick off on January 9.

However, ASUS is all set to unveil “ROG’s exciting lineup for 2024!” on January 8 itself.

That said, the launch announcement doesn’t explicitly mention the ROG Phone 8, but it includes wider ROG lineup announcements, which, of course, will likely include the ROG Phone 8.

There’s also a Windows 11 logo on the announcement page, indicating the ROG-branded laptops and PCs are bound to appear.

However, ASUS has recently teased the ROG Phone 8, so we are expecting it to appear at this event.

The ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro recently appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database, and the gaming smartphones are confirmed to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, along with huge amounts of storage and RAM.

We’ve also seen what is possibly the ROG 8 Ultimate, which showed up on Geekbench.

Unfortunately, besides these, we do not have further information regarding the next ROG Phone. But the apparent launch is just a month away, so we are bound to get more details sooner or later. So, stay tuned.

