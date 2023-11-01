Connect with us

ASUS ROG Phone 8 could be nearing release 

We’re already seeing ROG Phone 8 leaks and the year isn’t over yet.
Asus rog 6 smartphone
Image: KnowTechie

The ASUS ROG Phone is one of the best gaming phones around, and the next installment could be released sooner than we thought. A newly-leaked marketing image points at the ROG Phone 8 gearing up for launch.

That’s way ahead of the usual schedule, as the ROG Phone 7 was launched in April of this year. It took a few months to get to the US, mainly due to ASUS’ policy of staggered releases.

Serial leaker Abhishek Yadav shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, of what appears to be a leaked promotional image of the upcoming ROG phone. 

ASUS ROG Phone 8 may just be around the corner 

The image shows Qualcomm’s newly launched flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor and the logo of the Republic of Gamers, with the phrase “Stay Tunes” in Chinese.

Indeed, the leak doesn’t explicitly point to the next ROG phone, the ROG Phone 8, but it couldn’t be anything else. 

Asus rog phone 7
Source: ASUS

ASUS usually equips the ROG phones with the most powerful mobile chipsets, i.e., flagship Qualcomm chipsets, so the ROG Phone 8 will undoubtedly carry the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. 

In addition, the teaser looks a lot like the previous ASUS teasers we have seen before that promoted the older ROG phones.

Nevertheless, the new teaser suggests a new ROG phone is coming sooner than usual. 

ASUS may also try to separate its ROG and Zenfone lines by changing the launch time to give each series more room to breathe. 

If the Taiwanese company can push out the ROG Phone 8 a little early in 2024, it will compete with other major early launches like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which may improve sales. 

If you are an ASUS ROG Phone fan considering purchasing the ROG Phone 7 wait a bit more. The ROG Phone 8 launch might just be sooner than you thought.

Avatar for Saurav Dey

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

