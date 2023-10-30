Microsoft is reportedly banning Xbox third-party controllers

In a move that’s causing waves in the gaming world, Microsoft is starting to play hardball with unauthorized Xbox controllers and accessories.

According to Resetera, if your controller hasn’t received the official Microsoft seal of approval, you might want to start looking for alternatives.

The company has started sending out warning messages to users of these third-party controllers. The warning, as cold as a winter in Siberia, reads:

"From the moment you connect an unauthorized accessory and receive error code 0x82d60002, you'll have two weeks to use the accessory, after which time it will then be blocked from use with the console."

Talk about a countdown to heartbreak.

But don’t start mourning just yet. If your controller is part of the “designed for Xbox” program, you’re safe and sound.

Now, what about those cheat devices like XIM, Cronus Zen, and ReaSnow S1 that gamers love to hate? Well, they might be next in line for Microsoft’s crackdown. It seems like the company is on a mission to clean house.

However, this move could throw a wrench in the gears for the fighting game community. They rely heavily on certain third-party adapters, and this could be a real blow to their gaming experience.

And to add a layer of intrigue, most third-party Xbox controllers are wired because Microsoft hasn’t typically shared its Xbox Wireless protocol with other vendors. So, is this a sign of a more exclusive future for Xbox accessories?

We’ve reached out to Microsoft for a comment on this controller conundrum, but so far, no word. We’ll keep you posted as this story develops.

