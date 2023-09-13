How much is an Xbox 360 worth?

The Xbox 360 launched in 2005 with two models–The Xbox 360 and the Xbox 360 Core package. The prices for both packages ran at $399 and $299, respectively.

At launch, it introduced Xbox Live and the Xbox 360 Store, both setting the tone for every console to follow.

The Xbox 360 package came with a 20GB hard drive, which was increased to 60GB on later units and a wireless controller.

The Xbox 360 Core removed the internal hard drive and was bundled with a wired controller. Later on, this was refreshed as the Xbox 360 Arcade.

Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. It's so easy, anyone can use it. Start building now. Try it for FREE "Just Write Your Damn Book Already” is a printable guidebook that helps you turn ideas into manuscripts. It’s affordable and perfect for aspiring authors Get Your Copy Now Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

Before the console was discontinued, there were four models available – Xbox 360, Xbox 360 Slim, Xbox 360 Elite, and Xbox 360 E.

It has been almost 20 years since the Xbox 360 dropped, so how much would a console run your pockets in 2023?

OG Xbox 360 Model

Source: KnowTechie

The original Xbox 360 20GB model, brand new, is considered a collectible item. However, a quick eBay search reveals that there is an abundance of 20GB Xbox 360 consoles available.

There is a wide range of bundles that include different controllers, games, and additional accessories. For a used console, you will probably be dropping around $50.

If you are able to find a sale with the box and manuals included, the price will probably bump to around $140, depending on the condition.

Microsoft Xbox 360 20GB Console White (Renewed) $144.00 The original white Xbox 360 ushered in a new era of HD and FHD gaming, even if it did suffer from the dreaded RROD. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Xbox 360 Elite

Source: KnowTechie

The Xbox 360 Elite was released as a way to allow gamers to have more storage and included accessories like a matching headset and controller.

This model came with a 120GB external hard drive, and different bundles offered included games like Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures and Kung Fu Panda. The Elite was considered the best Xbox model to set up and get gaming quickly.

For an owned Elite console without the box or manuals, the price range on eBay is about $90 to $120. With the box, you are looking at around $180.

Microsoft Xbox 360 Elite 120GB Console (Renewed) $176.99 $165.89 The Xbox 360 Elite was released with upgraded storage options, a new color, and matching accessories. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Xbox 360 Slim

Source: KnowTechie

There are several different models and iterations of the Xbox 360 slim, but there is one important feature to focus on – The hard drive space. Previous Xbox 360 consoles had an option to expand your storage with an upgradable external hard drive. However, that is not the case with the Xbox 360 Slim, as the storage is internal and requires a bit more labor to upgrade.

There were three Xbox 360 Slim options for size before it was discontinued – 4GB, 250GB, and 320 GB.

An eBay search shows that a used 4GB model will run around $75, a used 250GB is around $120, and a used 320GB model is around $100. Amazon prices for the 250GB run around $160.

Xbox 360 250GB Slim Console – (Renewed) $165.90 This refurbished Xbox 360 is free from the notorious red ring of death issue, ensuring a reliable and enjoyable gaming experience. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Xbox 360 E

Source: KnowTechie

The Xbox 360 E is another example of there being several models due to different hard drive sizes. The 360 E came in 4GB, 250GB, and 500GB. This model was the final redesign of the Xbox 360 before Microsoft moved to the Xbox One generation.

While the external design of the console looks very different from the other Xbox 360 models, the internal design and structure are similar to the S models.

For a 360 E model without the box, you are looking at between $150 and $180, depending on the hard drive size via eBay. It seems like Walmart still offers the console, new in box, and for only $140, but it’s the 4GB version.

Microsoft XBOX 360 E 250GB Console (Renewed) $175.99 The Xbox 360 E was the last redesign of the console before Microsoft launched the Xbox One. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

We don’t recommend you buy any of these consoles unless you’re a collector looking to complete a set of historical consoles.

If you really want a new Xbox, we recommend the Xbox Series X, the most advanced console Microsoft has created.

Xbox Series X Video Game Console, Black The Xbox Series X is the latest and greatest gaming console from Microsoft. Powered by 12 teraflops of graphic processing power, it's the most powerful home console and capable of 120FPS gameplay. Check Availability See at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news