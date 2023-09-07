Gamescom developers treated to Nintendo Switch 2 demo

Nintendo is reportedly giving some developers private demos of the much-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 at Gamescom.

The viewing was performed behind closed doors and showed off an enhanced version of the Switch’s launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

This information comes from reports by Eurogamer and VGC, who suggest that the new console will not only boost the performance of existing Switch games but also have the capability to run high-end tech games like The Matrix Awakens, powered by Unreal Engine 5.



This tech demo, interestingly, was reported to be utilizing Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology and even incorporated advanced ray tracing, a feature not commonly seen in the current generation of consoles.

Initial reports hinted that the Switch 2 would aim for specs similar to the PS4 and Xbox One.

However, recent leaks suggest that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake might be a launch title for Nintendo’s upcoming console, raising the question of whether we might see a handheld from Nintendo with capabilities comparable to the PS5.

Image: KnowTechie

The gaming handheld market has seen significant advancements with recent releases like the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo’s Legion Go. However, these portable PCs come with a hefty price tag of $699.

In contrast, the Nintendo Switch 2 is rumored to target a more affordable price point of $399. If true, the Switch 2 would be the priciest console Nintendo has ever launched.

But if it can compete with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, even with some compromises, the price might be justified. What’s likely to stir excitement among fans is the prospect of the Switch 2 enhancing the performance of the best Switch games.

The Switch has built up a library of remarkable titles, and the idea of playing these games at higher frame rates and resolutions on the Switch 2 is an enticing prospect.

The Switch 2 is projected to launch in late 2024, giving Nintendo enough time to finalize its hardware specs. The new handheld might feature a replaceable battery, in compliance with a recent EU ruling, and could potentially include a camera.

