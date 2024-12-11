This might be our first look at the Nintendo Switch 2

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

A leaked trailer for a gaming accessory, the Zengrip 2, by peripheral manufacturer Satisfye, may have unintentionally given us the first look at the Nintendo Switch 2.

The trailer, quickly removed after being posted, briefly displayed a Switch-style console, starting speculation online.

A user named DP19 on X/Twitter captured and shared an image of the device, sparking further discussion when clearer screenshots surfaced. Let’s have a look.

Nintendo Switch 2 may have made its first appearance online

Satisfye accidentally put a trailer for their upcoming product the Zengrip 2 for the Nintendo Next Gen Console and in it



They just show the Nintendo Switch 2 in it like straight up just show it it's blurred a bit but not much that is our first official Switch 2 look pic.twitter.com/S0zPNewla6 — DP19 (@1DaP_PaD1) December 10, 2024

The console shown in the leaked image resembles the original Nintendo Switch with gray Joy-Cons but includes a notable difference: an additional button on the right Joy-Con.

This news aligns with previous rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2.

Despite the blurry image, the design appears otherwise nearly identical to the first-generation Switch.

This has led to speculation that Nintendo may have opted for an iterative design approach rather than a dramatic overhaul.

While some believe the image might genuinely represent the Switch 2, others argue it’s more likely a speculative render created by Satisfye.

Critics note that Nintendo is unlikely to share unreleased hardware designs with third-party accessory makers, which would almost certainly lead to leaks.

Instead, the render may have been based on circulating rumors about the next-gen console.

Currently, details about the Nintendo Switch 2 remain low. Nintendo has confirmed plans to unveil its next-generation hardware before the end of its current fiscal year, which concludes in March 2025.

The console is expected to feature backward compatibility and continued support for Switch Online services.

Whether the leaked image represents the actual Nintendo Switch 2 or is just a placeholder mockup is still up for debate, but the anticipation for the new console is growing.

For now, we can only wait for a confirmation or more details about the Nintendo Switch 2 to surface online.

Got any thoughts on this early look at the Nintendo Switch 2? Are you excited to buy one when it comes? We would love to hear more from you below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

