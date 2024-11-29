Nintendo is going after a massive Switch piracy subreddit

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Nintendo is stepping up its efforts against Switch game piracy, now targeting online communities and individuals facilitating illegal activities.

Following earlier crackdowns on Switch emulators like Yuzu, the company has filed a legal case in Washington (via Game File) against modder James “Archbox” Williams.

Williams allegedly operated “Pirate Shops” selling modded Switch consoles pre-loaded with pirated games.

The legal filing also highlights Williams’ role as the primary moderator of the subreddit SwitchPirates, a 200,000-member community centered on modding, homebrew, and pirated games.

While the subreddit has stopped sharing explicit links to pirated content, its focus remains questionable. Discord servers associated with the community were previously shut down for similar illegal activities.

Nintendo’s primary aim is to identify and hold accountable the operators behind these piracy networks, not individual users.

To achieve this, the company is requesting platforms like GoDaddy, Cloudflare, GitHub, Discord, and Reddit to uncover the identities of potential co-conspirators involved in these operations.

Nintendo’s aggressive legal strategy highlights its zero-tolerance policy toward piracy, particularly as it prepares for the launch of the Switch’s successor, the Nintendo Switch 2.

This crackdown is part of Nintendo’s broader efforts to protect its intellectual property, leveraging tools like the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

Earlier in 2024, the company settled a lawsuit against Tropic Haze, creators of the Yuzu Switch emulator, for $2.4 million. While Tropic Haze maintained its anti-piracy stance, the emulator was removed from distribution.

For proponents of game emulation, there’s some reassurance: Nintendo’s actions focus on the illegal sale of pirated games and hardware, not emulation itself.

Emulating games and using ROMs for private purposes remain in a legal grey area, untouched by these proceedings for now.

However, the case underscores Nintendo’s ongoing commitment to combat piracy and protect its intellectual property.

