The Zeonfome 10 has been one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2023, and ASUS finally launched it on 29th June.

It’s ASUS’s next flagship Android smartphone, the successor of last year’s Zenfone 9 in a compact form factor with promising performance and a high-end camera.

Zenfone 10 official specs and camera performance

Feature Details Display 5.92-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate (144 Hz via Game Genie) and 2,400 x 1,080 resolution (FHD+). Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera The new and improved dual camera module on the back: A 50MP (f/1.9) primary shooter using a Sony IMX766 sensor and a 13 MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) camera. Battery 4,300 mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging Operating System Android 13-based ZenUI out-of-the-box Connectivity & Features Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6 support, 3.5 mm audio jack. Storage Variants & RAM Options Available in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and512GB- paired with 8GB/16GB RAM Price The leak didn’t reveal the price.

ASUS continues the compact trend, which started last year with the Zenfone 9. The company put all the flagship-level hardware into a small 5.9-inch chassis.

The Zenfone 10 received a display upgrade this year. ASUS has used a Gorilla Glass Victus on its Super AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate (144 Hz via Game Genie), a peak brightness of 1,100 nits, and a pixel density of 445 ppi, making the 5.9-inch screen look smoother than the rest of the competition with vibrant colors.

Unfortunately, ASUS is not using a fully adaptive refresh rate on the display. In summary, there’s no LTPO. However, there’s a 3.5 mm audio jack.

ASUS has also employed a faster processor this year. The company is using Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 5GB/16GB memory. The company also offers three storage variants-128GB / 256GB / 512GB(Non-Expandable).

Unlike most Android flagships, Zenfone 10 has a dual-camera mobile on its back. However, the company has upgraded the cameras from last year’s.

The primary shooter is a 50MP lens (f/1.9) with a Sony IMX766 sensor and a 13 MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) camera.

On the front, the Zenfone 10 sports a 32 MP selfie camera in a left-corner cutout. ASUS has used an RGBW sensor for the selfie camera for 67% more light intake and up to a 50% noise reduction.

Another new addition is ASUS’s next-generation video stabilization feature. The company added the first generation with the Zenfone 9, which produced impressive results.

Now, a greater version of the said feature has been used with Adaptive EIS on the Zenfone 10.

Zenfone 10 is powered by a hefty 4,300 mAh battery with a 30W wired charging speed. And finally, ASUS has standard 15W Qi wireless charging.

Pricing and availability

ASUS launched the Zenfone 10 on June 29th, 2023, but only for the European market. The company has confirmed the device will be launched in other markets, including the United States.

We expect the launch to happen later this year; however, ASUS hasn’t provided a clear launch window.

The Zenfone 10 is available in five colors-Midnight Black, Starry Blue, Aurora Green, Eclipse Red, and Comet White.

In Europe, Zenfone 10 starts at €799 (~$876) for the model with 8GB memory and 128GB internal storage, and so on. However, we expect ASUS to launch the Zenfone 10 in the US at the same price as last year’s Zenfone 9 at $699. But we can only speculate for now.

Zenfone 10 comes with Android 13 out of the box. ASUS has promised two years of software updates and four years of security updates for the Zenfone, which is the bare minimum.

