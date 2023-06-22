The OnePlus Fold has been in the news for some time now. This device, supposedly named the OnePlus V Fold, is expected to be the company’s first-ever foldable smartphone, and it’s rumored to launch later this year.

Up until now, we haven’t had much information about OnePlus’s foldable smartphone. But that changed this week when a few renders of the OnePlus Fold leaked.

OnePlus Fold Leaked Renders

We got a glimpse of the OnePlus Fold renders thanks to renowned tipster Steve ‘OnLeaks‘ Hemmerstoffer and SmartPrix, who posted these sneak peeks of OnePlus’s upcoming foldable smartphone.

The renders are based on a prototype, not the actual device. So, we might see some changes when it hits the market. But so far, the design looks quite intriguing.

To start with, OnePlus’s new gadget will be a book-style foldable smartphone similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

Interestingly enough, one key feature from OnePlus – the Alert Slider – is visible on the render on its left side. Although Vivo X Fold 2 had this slider before, it remains an uncommon feature among foldable smartphones.

The volume rocker is also visible on the right side of the render. But we couldn’t spot the Power button. However, some online sources claim the power button is on the side with a fingerprint scanner. But this information isn’t confirmed yet either.

Another interesting addition is the front camera.

The render shows a punch-hole cutout in the left corner of the inner display – quite different from what we usually see with foldable smartphones, where camera cutouts are typically found on the right side and not all way up to the corner.

Switching to the rear camera, there’s a circular cutout featuring the Hasselblad logo with three visible lenses. One of them appears to be a periscope lens, but that’s purely speculative at this point.

The unexpected leak of these prototype renders suggests that we might not have to wait much longer for the OnePlus Fold launch. A recent leak even hinted at an August release for OnePlus’s foldable device in both the US and India.

