OnePlus confirmed the arrival of its book-style foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, back at MWC 2023. Since then, we have received multiple leaks regarding the upcoming smartphone, including a few renders.

More recently, two sources claimed the OnePlus’s foldable smartphone was going to launch on August 29th, but it looks like the company may have postponed the launch.

OnePlus Open launch date postponed

Tipster Max Jambor has tweeted that the OnePlus Open launch date has been “pushed back a bit.”

According to Jambor, OnePlus pushed back the launch date as the company switched to Samsung displays from BOE screens. The tipster has also suggested the company switched the display manufacturers due to quality concerns.

We believe the decision to switch manufacturers was not recent. It was made weeks ago, at least. And it’s a major shift in production, so it would take OnePlus a while to implement the changes.

Either way, we don’t have the new launch date for the foldable smartphone yet. However, if the company decides to delay the launch for a week, it would clash with IFA 2023.

OnePlus Open expected specs

OnePlus’s upcoming book-style foldable, the OnePlus Open, is expected to sport Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The device could feature a 7.8-inch internal and a 6.3-inch external display and a 4,800mAh battery with 67W wired charging.

The device is also expected to carry a triple rear camera system featuring a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP periscope lens, making the device a good competitor against the Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google’s Pixel Fold.

