Connect with us

Android

New OnePlus 12 leaked render showcases big new changes 

The LED flash has moved outside the camera module, likely due to space constraints from the extra camera.
A loudspeaker with a sleek design is featured in the center of a home appliance and electronic device setup.
Get $50 from Samsung - Limited Time Offer >

OnePlus has had some ups and downs over the past few years, even angering fans at times. However, the company redeemed itself with the excellent OnePlus 11 smartphone, combining great hardware and spectacular design.

So expectations are high for its successor, the OnePlus 12, to build on the OnePlus 11’s strong foundation and make improvements. Leaked renders suggest that will be the case, providing an early look at 2024’s OnePlus flagship.

OnePlus 12 leaked CAD renders 2

A smartphone with a screenshot of a gadget on its display is being used as a portable communications device.
Source: KnowTechie via OnLeaks

Credible leaker OnLeaks recently shared OnePlus 12 renders via Smartprix, showcasing the upcoming flagship.

However, these leaked images are CAD renders based on real-life prototype photos. OnePlus may have multiple prototypes and could choose a different final design.

A person in a blue shirt is holding a white smartphone with the ONLEAKS and SMARTA logos on the back.
Source: KnowTechie via OnLeaks

Even so, the leaks provide an early glimpse of the OnePlus 12 retaining its predecessor’s design signature.

The major difference is the rear camera module, which has a new periscope zoom camera alongside the primary and ultrawide cameras.

This matches a previous OnePlus 12 leak mentioning a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 64MP periscope zoom camera setup.

 

The LED flash has moved outside the camera module, likely due to space constraints from the extra camera.

Another noticeable change is the front-facing camera shifting to the center from the top left corner. The bezels also appear slightly slimmer, though it’s difficult to confirm from the renders.

Rumors point to the OnePlus 12 featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging.

It is expected to launch first in China in December, followed by a global release in early 2024.

OnePlus 12 expected specs and release date 

A loudspeaker with a sleek design is featured in the center of a home appliance and electronic device setup.
Source: KnowTechie via OnLeaks

Let me know if you would like me to make any other edits or adjustments to this draft! I aimed to smooth out the writing while preserving the original tone and content.

SpecRumored Details
Display6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
Rear Cameras50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 64MP periscope zoom
Front CameraCenter-aligned punch-hole camera
Battery5,000 mAh capacity, 100W wired charging
Launch TimeframeDecember 2022 launch in China, Early 2024 global launch

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Reserve now to get $50 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5

No deposit or commitment required

LEARN MORE HERE

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Saurav Dey

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The company's logo is prominently displayed.

Work from home, earn some extra income, and test our new products before they hit the shelves. Earn up to $500 per week.

Learn More Here

Deals of the Day

More in Android