Android
New OnePlus 12 leaked render showcases big new changes
OnePlus has had some ups and downs over the past few years, even angering fans at times. However, the company redeemed itself with the excellent OnePlus 11 smartphone, combining great hardware and spectacular design.
So expectations are high for its successor, the OnePlus 12, to build on the OnePlus 11’s strong foundation and make improvements. Leaked renders suggest that will be the case, providing an early look at 2024’s OnePlus flagship.
OnePlus 12 leaked CAD renders 2
Credible leaker OnLeaks recently shared OnePlus 12 renders via Smartprix, showcasing the upcoming flagship.
However, these leaked images are CAD renders based on real-life prototype photos. OnePlus may have multiple prototypes and could choose a different final design.
Even so, the leaks provide an early glimpse of the OnePlus 12 retaining its predecessor’s design signature.
The major difference is the rear camera module, which has a new periscope zoom camera alongside the primary and ultrawide cameras.
This matches a previous OnePlus 12 leak mentioning a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 64MP periscope zoom camera setup.
The LED flash has moved outside the camera module, likely due to space constraints from the extra camera.
Another noticeable change is the front-facing camera shifting to the center from the top left corner. The bezels also appear slightly slimmer, though it’s difficult to confirm from the renders.
Rumors point to the OnePlus 12 featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging.
It is expected to launch first in China in December, followed by a global release in early 2024.
OnePlus 12 expected specs and release date
|Spec
|Rumored Details
|Display
|6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
|Rear Cameras
|50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 64MP periscope zoom
|Front Camera
|Center-aligned punch-hole camera
|Battery
|5,000 mAh capacity, 100W wired charging
|Launch Timeframe
|December 2022 launch in China, Early 2024 global launch
