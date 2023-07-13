Unpacking the hype: Nothing Phone 2 – was it worth the wait?

The London-based company, Nothing, has finally unveiled its second smartphone, aptly named Nothing Phone 2.

Founded by ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, Nothing made its debut with a pair of true wireless earbuds called Nothing Ear 1. These earbuds boasted an eye-catching transparent design that set the tone for the company’s innovative approach to tech design.

The company’s unique and innovative design philosophy was further showcased in its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1, which garnered numerous positive reviews upon its release last year.

Now, Nothing has launched its successor, the Nothing Phone 2. While it retains some design elements from its predecessor, this new model introduces several improvements that have already been well-received by critics.

So, the most important question is how the Nothing Phone 2 distinguishes itself from its rivals and, crucially, from its predecessor.

Nothing Phone 2 spec sheet

Feature Details Display 6.7-inch LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz, FHD+, 1000-nit max brightness, 1600-nit max HDR brightness Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Camera A dual camera module on the back: A 50MP (f/1.88) primary shooter with Sony IMX890 sensor, ƒ/1.88, OIS, EIS, and a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with Samsung JN1 sensor, 114-degree FoV. Up front, a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor. Battery 4,700mAh, 45W fast charging (0-100% in 55 min), 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging Operating System Nothing OS 2.0 (3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates) IP Rating & Features IP54, Fingerprint unlock, Face Unlock, Dual SIM, Dual stereo speakers, Glyph interface Storage Variants & RAM Options Available in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB- paired with 8GB/12GB RAM Weight and Dimensions 201.2 g, 162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6 mm Price $599(£579/€679), $699(£629/€729), $799(£699/€849)

In terms of hardware, the Nothing Phone 2 is in a completely different league than its predecessor.

The new chipset may not be as powerful as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is available on numerous flagship devices like the Galaxy S23 and the recently launched ASUS Zenfone 10.

However, it is still capable of delivering flagship-level performance and stellar battery life.

The new SoC powered some of last year’s top smartphones like Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. So, you can expect more than a decent performance from the new smartphone.

The new SoC is also paired with 8GB or 12GB of memory, and Notion also offers three storage variants like last year: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

This time, the Nothing Phone 2 is equipped with a larger 6.7-inch LTPO OLED panel featuring an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, which is expected from a premium mid-range smartphone in 2023.

In addition, Nothing has enhanced the display’s sharpness and color accuracy, achieving a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.

The camera layout is the same as last year’s, but the hardware has significantly improved. There are still two lenses on the back-wide and ultrawide—a selfie camera on the front, which has been shifted to the center of the display.

The primary rear camera now uses a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, an upgrade from last year’s 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. Although it’s still considered a mid-range sensor, it has shown improved results across the board.

Unfortunately, the 50MP ultra-wide camera uses the same Samsung JN1 sensor as last year’s model. However, thanks to the upgraded chipset, we can expect better performance overall.

The front camera also received a significant upgrade. It now uses a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor instead of last year’s 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. This new sensor supports video recording at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second.

Finally, the Phone 2 is powered by a slightly larger battery – 4,700 mAh compared to its predecessor’s 4,500 mAh.

The Phone 2 also supports Power Delivery at up to 45W, an improvement over last year’s 33W. Unfortunately, wireless and reverse charging speeds remain the same as last year’s model: 15W and 5W, respectively.

Nothing Phone 2 design

t first glance, the exterior design of the device may seem similar to that of the Phone 1, except for some subtle changes and the redesigned Glyph interface.

The entire smartphone is crafted from recycled aluminum. While the edges remain flat as in the previous model, the back glass now sports a curved design that makes the device more ergonomic and pleasing to hold.

The front-facing camera system has been relocated to the center of the display, lending an aesthetically pleasing symmetry to its look.

The Glyph interface remains unique but is now composed of multiple mini LED strips for increased customization options. This interface allows you to set visual notifications for specific applications and contacts. Additionally, you can create visually augmented ringtones.

The Glyph lights can also display information like battery level when needed. Nothing has further improved third-party app integration for deeper personalization.

Nothing Phone 2 Availability and Price

The Nothing Phone 2 was unveiled during a live-streamed event on July 11, 2023. Regarding pricing, the base model with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage starts at $599 (£579/€679).

If you need more memory and storage space, then12GB/256GB variant will cost $699(£629/€729), while the top-tier12GB/512GB variant will set you back by $799(£699/€849).

Pre-orders are open now, with general availability starting on July 17th.

Nothing has specified that the Phone 2 is officially launching in the United States, among other countries, including the UK, Canada, multiple European countries, India, Australia, and more.

