ASUS ROG Phone 8 Ultimate shows up on Geekbench

A new model of ASUS ROG Phone 8 has appeared on the Geekbench, almost a month after the cryptic leak on Twitter/X.

Another Geekbench leak had surfaced in mid-September, revealing an ASUS smartphone with the model number AI2401_A, running Android 14 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16 GB of RAM.

The smartphone was believed to be the ROG Phone 8 due to the RAM config, and the ASUS leak almost a month ago with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 logo reaffirmed our speculation.

However, it seems another model of the ASUS ROG Phone 8 has popped up with the model number AI2401_D and has different specs, likely to be the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate.

ROG Phone 8 Ultimate likely to get 8GB more RAM upgrade

According to the latest leak, the ASUS device with the model number AI2401_D has 24GB of RAM, making us speculate that it is a premium alternative to the regular ROG Phone 8.

Source: Geekbench

And if we look at the previous ROG Phones from the company, this apparent premium alternative could be the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate.

If our speculation is indeed accurate, then the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate is getting an 8GB RAM bump over its predecessor, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.

In terms of the specs, not much is known about ASUS’s upcoming ROG Phone 8 series, except for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and 16GB RAM on the base model and 24GB RAM on the “Ultimate” model.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

That said, an appearance at the Geekbench indicates a launch or announcement is near. So, we will get new spicy details about ASUS’s upcoming gaming phone sooner rather than later.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news