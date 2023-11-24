RedMagic 9 Pro debuts in China; global launch set for December 18

RedMagic’s long-anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 featuring flagship gaming smartphones, the RedMagic 9 Pro and Pro Plus, are now official.

RedMagic is known for its gaming phones, and the RedMagic 9 Pro series features the most impressive hardware among all of the company’s previous releases.

Besides the powerhouse flagship chip, the smartphones feature a refined design, shoulder keys, and RGB cooling fans, while looking not too different from the last release, the 8S Pro.

RedMagic 9 Pro and Pro Plus mostly have the same basic hardware. The only differences are in battery size, RAM, and charging speeds.

RedMagic 9 Pro and Pro Plus specs and features

RedMagic 9 Pro RedMagic 9 Pro Plus Display 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display (2480 x 1116 pixels), with 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 1600 nits brightness, DC dimming, 21600Hz PWM dimming 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display (2480 x 1116 pixels), with 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 1600 nits brightness, DC dimming, 21600Hz PWM dimming Chipset Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with Adreno 750 GPU Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with Adreno 750 GPU Camera Rear: 50MP Samsung GN51/1.57 OIS + 50MP super wide angle Samsung JN1

Front: 16MP Rear: 50MP Samsung GN51/1.57 OIS + 50MP super wide angle Samsung JN1

Front: 16MP RAM & Storage 8GB+256GB/12GB+256GB/12GB+512GB 16GB+256GB/16GB+512GB/24GB+1TB Battery 6500mAh

80W fast charging 5500mAh

165W fast charging Dimensions & Weight 163.98×76.35×8.9mm, 229g 163.98×76.35×8.9mm, 229g Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, 5G, USB3.2 Wi-Fi 7, 5G, USB3.2 OS Android 14 with Redmagic OS 9.0 Android 14 with Redmagic OS 9.0 Colors Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wings Dark Night Knight Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wings Dark Night Knight

Both RedMagic 9 Pro and Pro Plus feature a 6.8-inch flat AMOLED screen manufactured by BOE with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,116 x 2,480px resolution.

The display has sleek bezels. Interestingly, there’s no cutout for the front camera, as it is integrated under the display.

Source: RedMagic

Panels on both smartphones are rated up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness and offer 2,160Hz PWM dimming to reduce stress on your eyes.

Regarding RAM and storage, the 9 Pro offers 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X memory and 256/512GB UFS 4.0 storage, while the 9 Pro Plus offers 16/24GB LPDDR5X memory and up to 1TB of storage.

In addition, both smartphones feature the upgraded ICE 13 cooling system. According to the company, the new refined cooling system is apparently capable of lowering the phone’s temperature while running by up to 18 degrees.

Source: RedMagic

There’s also a graphene layer below the screen and a large air duct for better airflow.

The fan inside the smartphone device spinning at 22,000 RPM apparently improves thermal conductivity by up to 30%, according to RedMagic.

Both RedMagic 9 Pro and Pro Plus feature aviation-grade aluminum frames and flat glass backs with no protruding camera sensors.

Regarding the camera, there’s a 50MP primary shooter based on Samsung’s GN5 sensor with OIS and a 50MP super ultrawide lens. There’s a 16MP selfie camera on both smartphones.

The battery capacity and charging speeds are the biggest changes. The 9 Pro has a 6,500 mAh battery with 80W wired charging, while the 9 Pro Plus gets a smaller 5,500 mAh battery with support for 165W fast charging.

RedMagic 9 Pro and Pro Plus colors, price, and availability

Both RedMagic 9 Pro and Pro Plus come in black, transparent silver/white, and black colorways.

Regarding the price, the RedMagic 9 Pro starts at CNY 4,399 ($620) for the vanilla 8/256GB and goes up to CNY 5,399 (761) for the 12/512GB transparent version.

Meanwhile, the RedMagic 9 Pro Plus starts at CNY 5,499 ($775) for the 16/256GB trim and goes up to CNY 6,999 ($987) for the 24GB RAM and 1TB version.

You can order the Red Magin 9 Pro series in China right now, with sales open on November 28.

However, the international version of the RedMagic 9 Pro will be available from redmagic.gg after an announcement on December 18th at 7 am EST (4 am PST).

The Plus model usually doesn’t get a global release, but with the 165W charging being a unique feature this time around, it will be interesting to see if it goes global.

There will also be an early-bird offer, unveiled the same day, and early sales start on January 2nd, with open sales starting the next day.

