ASUS ROG Phone 8/8 Pro specs leak, along with some accessories

ASUS has been hyping its upcoming Android gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 8 for over a month. It all began with an initial Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 post on X/Twitter, then sped up the hype train with the official announcement.

Now, we have a complete picture of the smartphone, courtesy of the latest leak that arrived today.

While we recently saw an image of the rear of the ROG Phone 8, courtesy of ASUS, we practically didn’t know anything about the upcoming gaming phone, except it will sport Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.

Now, it looks like the folks at the Windows Report have gotten their hands on not only the device’s high-quality renders but also the spec and accessories details.

The report starts with the claim that ASUS plans to replace the “Ultimate” model with the “Pro” model in its next ROG line gaming phone.

However, based on the render, there are no visible differences between the two models, except for the two-tone color design on the back.

Source: Windows Report

Interestingly, ASUS has been pretty consistent about the design of its ROG line Android gaming phones for the past years, but this year, the company seems to be deviating from its usual path.

Despite keeping the RGB logo, the overall design seems slightly toned down from the previous iterations. The biggest difference comes with the new “Pro” variant, which seems to have dropped the back display, as seen on last year’s “Ultimate” variant.

In addition, the camera island has been redesigned. It is now more square-ish than the rectangular design, and both models come in two color options.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 fundamental specs

Source: Windows Report

According to the leaked specs provided by the outlet, the ROG Phone 8 series sports the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile chipset and Qualcomm Adreno 750 GPU, which isn’t a new revelation, as ASUS sort of confirmed it before.

New revelation includes the 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung Flexible AMOLED display for both ROG Phone 8s with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

It looks like the vanilla and the Pro models differ in terms of memory and storage. The base model reportedly sports 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, while the “Pro” model offers 16GB or 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of the cameras, the report doesn’t reveal the camera specs of the base variant at the moment. However, the “Pro” model reportedly sports a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, the same one we saw on the Nothing Phone (2).

In addition, there’s a 13MP ultrawide, 32MP lens with 3X optical zoom, and another 32MP sensor covers the front.

The ROG Phone 8s also features a 5-magnet speaker system, Wi-Fi 6/6E support, and a 5,500mAh battery.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 accessories

Source: Windows Report

Although the upcoming ROG Phone 8 series looks a bit more toned down than the previous iterations, ASUS is still providing it with a bunch of exciting accessories.

Source: Windows Report

It seems there are two different cases – clear and solid black. The black case has the space for the AeroActive Cooler X accessory, which also doubles as a phone stand.

While this new leak fills a lot of gaps, there are still a few things missing. Hopefully, we will get to know them before the phone’s launch at CES 2024, as per ASUS’s announcement.

Meanwhile, the company has used its Weibo account to announce that the China launch will happen on January 16.

