Here’s our first look at ROG Phone 8, courtesy of ASUS itself

While the existence of the ROG Phone 8 was confirmed a while ago, the Taiwanese company confirmed it’s coming soon only yesterday. Now, we have a proper look at the new phone.

The first look at the ROG Phones 8 doesn’t come through any leaks, but it is courtesy of ASUS. The company has posted a blind camera test on its website.

The blind test allows you to select the best-looking photo in a variety of scenarios. Once you are done with the test, an image showing off two ROG Phone 8 devices will greet you.

ROG Phone 8 has a square camera island and an RGB logo

Source: ASUS

The image showcases the back of the two ROG Phones – a far clearer look compared to the initial poster.

The image shows a rectangular-shaped camera island housing three cameras. The device also seems to have flat edges and a cleaner rear cover compared to its predecessor, the ROG Phone 7.

That said, ASUS isn’t ignoring the gaming roots of the ROG phone series, as the back of the ROG Phone 8s also seems to feature an RGB logo.

There’s also text that reads “GLHF” (good luck, have fun) in the bottom left corner.

In addition, based on the image, there’s a side-mounted USB-C port, similar to the previous ROG phones – opening the door to the accessories for landscape gaming.

The camera test also reveals a few key details about the ROG Phone 8’s cameras. There’s a 3x telephoto and a 10X telephoto camera. So, ASUS’s ROG phone may finally offer a telephoto camera for the very first time.

The device is also confirmed to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, but unfortunately, we don’t have more details to offer. However, the wait is not going to be long.

ASUS has officially confirmed a January 8 event in Las Vegas. While the company hasn’t explicitly confirmed the new phones will be there, we expect a plethora of the company’s ROG range of products.

