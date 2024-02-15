Nothing Phone (2a) could be the cheapest phone from Nothing yet

For months, young London baked company Nothing was speculated to be working on its first mid-range Android handset, the Nothing Phone (2a).

A few days ago, the company officially confirmed the Nothing Phone (2a)’s existence and the March 5 launch date through an official video.

The Phone (2a)’s hardware has been leaked, although partially, giving us a general idea of what to expect. However, the pricing of the so-called budget phone still remains a mystery.

But not anymore, it seems. A new report from Dealabs has revealed the Nothing Phone (2a)’s European pricing.

Nothing Phone (2a) is shaping up to be an excellent mid-ranger

Image: Palash Volvoikar / KnowTechie

According to the report, the Nothing Phone (2a) will launch in Europe with a starting price of €349, which is way below Nothing Phone (2)‘s €679 retail price.

A previous leak reported the Phone (2a) would carry a price tag of under €400, and this new leak corroborates that.

Regardless, the leaked Phone (2a) pricing is for the base variant with 8GB/128GB RAM and storage.

There will also be a 12GB/256GB model carrying a price tag of €399. Both variants will be available in Nothing’s usual Black and White colorways.

The report reveals the leaked pricing doesn’t represent the entire European region, but just France. But we guess Phone (2a) pricing in the rest of Europe will be about the same, with slight variations.

Either way, if the report is indeed accurate, the Phone (2a)’s pricing will undercut the Phone (1). The appeal of the original Nothing Phone was its affordable price tag, and the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) will be beating that by €50.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news