Nothing Phone (2a) will debut on March 5, with a limited US launch

Nothing has officially announced its first mid-range Android handset – the Nothing Phone (2a) through a video highlighting Nothing’s motive for making the Phone (2a) more affordable.

It’s a 10-minute long video featuring an interview with Carl Pei and Nothing’s “Industrial Designer,” Chris Weightman.

The video doesn’t provide any insight into the Phone (2a), except for the company’s motivation behind the development and the Nothing Phone (2a)’s 5th March launch at 6:30 AM ET.

Carl spent most of his time discussing other smartphone brands like Vivo, Samsung, OPPO and more.

Carl takes digs at the competition in the latest video

In the interview, Carl speaks about how Nothing really cares about non-premium phones, unlike other brands. He went on to say,

I think a lot of people when they’re making products like this they’re assuming the user has low IQ so they’re putting useless things into the product that make it look good on paper but actually don’t help the user experience. So yes, this seems like it’s a very competitive space, there are a lot of products, but actually, if you think about it from a different perspective there’s actually no competition because there’s nobody that actually cares about these products.

That said, Carl Pei also didn’t reveal much about the Nothing Phone (2a), like whether the handset will feature a metal build or not.

Nothing’s flagship, the Phone (2), sports an aluminum frame and a glass back. However, it is unclear if the Phone (2a) will receive the same treatment.

While Carl didn’t reveal the Nothing Phone (2a)’s pricing, he provided a sly hint,

Over the last couple of years, we’ve gained a lot of trust among our suppliers, and we’ve grown our business to a point where we’re getting much better pricing on our products. So it’s only natural that we take some of these efficiency gains and pass them on to our consumers.

What about the Nothing Phone (2a)?

While discussing the Nothing Phone (2a), Carl teased the device’s performance and camera superiority while keeping the veil of mystery intact.

However, a previous leak revealed the Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip under the hood. The chipset is a tad below the Dimensity 8000 series chips but suitable for mid-range handsets.

The lead designer, Chris Weightman, shed some light on what to expect from Nothing’s upcoming handset.

According to the designer, the Phone (2a) will feature Nothing’s signature design aesthetics. This means the Glyph interface will stay but may not be as elaborate as the company’s last offering.

Nothing Phone (2a) US launch and leaked spec sheet

In addition, Nothing has confirmed the Nothing Phone (2a) will not see a wide release like the Nothing Phone (2) in the United States.

The company stated, “In the US, Phone (2a) will be accessible to developers exclusively through Nothing’s US Developer Program.”

Developers who get the Phone (2a) through this program are also encouraged to provide feedback about the recently announced “Glyph Developer Kit.”

So, basically, the Nothing Phone (2a) will not be available to everyday US citizens. Nothing did the same thing with Phone (1) when it was released in the US last year through a beta program.

Meanwhile, just a few minutes after Nothing posted the video, tipster Yogesh Brar posted an almost complete spec sheet of the Nothing Phone (2a) on X/Twitter.

Nothing Phone 2a launching globally on March 5th



Gets

– 6.7"~ FHD+ OLED, 120Hz

– MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra

– 50MP + 50MP (UW)

– 32MP selfie

– Android 14, Nothing OS 2.5

– 45W charging



(Limited US release)



Expected Pricing: $400, INR 30K



Thoughts?? pic.twitter.com/BB4SUyqt25 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 13, 2024

His leak not only corroborates the previous leaks (mostly) but also adds new details. The Phone (2a) will carry the Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen (FHD+), dual 50MP rear cameras, and 45W wired charging.

The tipster also adds that the Nothing Phone (2a) will be priced at $360 and targeted at markets like India.

