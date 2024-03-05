Google’s March feature drop is finally here with multiple new features for the supported Pixel phones, including an improved scall screen, Ultra HDR support for Instagram photos, and an expansion of the Circle to Search feature.

According to a post on the support forum, the update will roll out in the US to the supported Pixel 7, 8, and Fold next week.

One of the highlights of the March feature drop is that Google is finally bringing the Circle to Search to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Now, users can enjoy convenient searching by long pressing the navigation bar and drawing a circle around the subject.

The feature was already available to Pixel 8 series and Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Interestingly, the Google Pixel Fold still isn’t getting this feature.

Google is adding Ultra HDR support for Instagram and expanding call screening for Pixel

In addition, Google is also adding support for Ultra HDR photos on Instagram.

Samsung Galaxy S24 was the first to add the Ultra HDR support for Instagram. It enables users to showcase photos snapped with the device’s state-of-the-art cameras in full color and contrast.

Now, Pixel users finally have access to this feature and will be able to snap and share 10-bit HDR photos and videos to Instagram.

Image: Google

Google is also expanding its call-screening feature. It is adding a tool but only in English for the US users.

If the caller is silent, you can now tap the new “hello” button to prompt Google Assistant to ask the caller to start speaking and to ask them why they are calling.

The feature is coming to Pixel 6 and newer devices, including the Fold.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news