Google Bard is getting rebranded to Google Gemini soon

Google Bard will undergo a massive change in the coming days. It will be rebranded as “Gemini” after the large language model that powers it.

Google has been building up the Bard for the past few months with new features and a generative AI chat experience.

Last year, Google Bard was updated with Gemini, and Google even added an image generator to it recently. However, those were not the biggest changes coming to Bard.

Developer Dylan Roussel spotted an early changelog for Google Bard that points to multiple notable changes coming to Bard on February 7.

Major shake-up coming to Google Bard

The changelog states – “Bard is now Gemini.”

The changelog also offers an insight into Google’s decision to rebrand Bard.

We’re committed to giving everyone direct access to Google AI and, as of this week, every Gemini user across our supported countries and languages has access to Google’s best family of AI models. To better reflect this commitment, we’ve renamed Bard to Gemini.

However, that isn’t the only notable information the changelog reveals. It says Gemini Advanced, based on the Gemini Ultra 1.0, will be available to try from February 7.

The log also clarifies that it will be a paid plan but will be available across 150 markets. However, Google doesn’t mention the pricing.

Google has also mentioned the Gemini Advanced features, including better coding support, expanded multi-modal capabilities, uploading and more deeply analyzing files, data, and more.

The changelog also states that the Gemini app will be limited to select Android devices only in the US but will be available in Japanese, Korean, and English globally soon.

On the other hand, iOS users will have to access Gemini through the Google app.

The last bit of information states that Gemini Web will be coming to Canada with all supported languages, while the app version will be launched soon in English.

