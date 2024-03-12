Google confirms Pixel 8A will get a new battery health feature

Google always has a hard time keeping its upcoming releases a secret. But this time, the search engine company itself accidentally spilled the beans on Pixel 8A.

While we believe it was unintentional, the company confirmed the existence of its upcoming mid-range, the Google Pixel 8A, when addressing a Pixel feature that mysteriously disappeared after the March Pixel feature drop.

Google wrote on its issue tracker page,

We only enable this page on Pixel 8a and beyond, so this is WAI(Working as Intended).

Determining Pixel 8A’s battery health will be easier

Google introduced the new battery stats with the Android 14 QPR 1 update that included charging cycle counts and the manufacturing date of the battery.

The information in the new battery stats was meant to help users determine the battery health of their respective Pixel phones.

However, that information suddenly disappeared from Pixel phones after the March update.

Pixel users were shocked by this sudden disappearance and thought it to be a result of a glitch in the update.

However, Google addressed the problem in its issue tracker page, stating it was intentional.

The now missing battery stats were never supposed to appear on existing Pixel handsets.

In saying so, the company accidentally confirmed the existence of Pixel 8A and that the new battery stats information is supposed to come to its upcoming mid-range device and other future pIxel devices.

However, it is still unclear if the feature will even make its way to the Pixel 7 and 8 series devices.

Either way, Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 8A in the coming months at the Google I/O in May.

