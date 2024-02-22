Leak shows a thinner Google Pixel Fold 2 with a new camera island

Behold! The leaked Google Pixel Fold 2 renders are here, revealing a radical redesign is on the horizon for Google’s next foldable smartphone.

Earlier this month, an image of Google Pixel Fold 2’s engineering sample was revealed, courtesy of Android Authority, which wasn’t of the highest quality but revealed quite a few design changes for Google’s upcoming foldable.

Now, we got our hands on the full-blown leaked renders of the unannounced smartphone, courtesy of Steve @OnLeaks Hemmerstoffer and SmartPrix, which thoroughly fits the earlier leak.

The renders look almost exactly the same as the previous engineering sample, with the redesigned camera module on the rear and a different aspect ratio for the display.

Google Pixel Fold 2 new design and form factor

Alongside the CAD renders, SmartPrix has also revealed a 360-degree video, revealing every nook and cranny of the unreleased handset.

For instance, the video shows the Pixel Fold 2 will ship with larger displays than the original Pixel Fold.

According to the outlet, the inner folding display measures up to 7.9 inches diagonally, but if we factor in the corner, it goes up to 8.1 inches.

The same goes for the external cover screen, which measures 6.4 inches but goes up to 6.6 inches. Which also increases the overall dimensions of the handset.

155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54 mm – Folded

155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27 mm – Unfolded

In addition, the device looks significantly slimmer than its predecessor.

Image: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

The renders showcase the Pixel Fold 2 in a dark gray colorway, which the company likes to call a Charcoal finish. The handset will likely be available in one or two more colorways, but we can’t say that for certain now.

The video also reveals the camera on the top-right side of the internal folding screen. According to the outlet, it’s an under-display camera sporting a new sensor – such a feature wasn’t available with the original Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Fold 2 new camera island with three sensors

Image: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

Now, it’s time to address the biggest change coming with the Pixel Fold 2, the newly designed triple camera setup on its back with multiple sensors.

This time, Google is ditching its signature horizontal visor and has decided to go a bit bulky with a rectangular camera island.

The camera island houses two pill-shaped cutouts. The first cutout is for a single camera and a pair of sensors.

The second cutout sports two more cameras and another cutout for another possible sensor. The flash and microphone are also present separately on the module.

Google Pixel Fold 2 expected specs

Image: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

The Pixel Fold 2 renders clearly showcase that Google’s second-generation folding smartphone will come with a completely different design and form factor than its predecessor.

But what about the hardware?

Under the hood, the Pixel Fold 2 is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 SoC, a brand-new Pixel chip also expected to power the Google Pixel 9 series.

In addition, Pixel Fold 2 is expected to ship with 16GB LPDDR5 memory and at least 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The handset is also expected to come with Android 14 out of the box with seven years of software updates.

While a specific launch date hasn’t been officially revealed, we expect the company to announce its next foldable smartphone at the upcoming Google I/O, slated for June 27, 2024.

