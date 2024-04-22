Google Pixel 9 Pro live images appear, highlighting its new design

The past few Google Pixel 9 series leaks shocked the tech community after they revealed that Google’s next Pixel series would consist of not two but three smartphones: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

A handful of real-world images have appeared online, claiming to be Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 Pro, and they’re pretty close to the earlier leaked renders.

The live images were obtained by Rozetked, a Russian outlet claiming the photos are of a Pixel 9 Pro prototype side-by-side with an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The report states that, unlike its predecessor, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro is smaller and has a 6.1-inch display similar to the iPhone 15 Pro.

The leaked images also highlight the new flat design of the Pixel 9 Pro, and confirm earlier leaks of the camera island.

Prototype Pixel 9 Pro photos back up render leaks

Image: Rozetked

The back panel of the so-called Pixel 9 Pro is visible in the live images, showcasing one of the significant design changes coming to the Pixel 9 series, which we have also witnessed in the previous render leaks.

Google’s Pixel series has featured a horizontal camera setup since the Pixel 6 series. But this is an entirely different design.

There’s no edge-to-edge vizor-type design, but there is a separate camera island to house the rear cameras, which gives more of a Pixel Fold vibe. It also looks like it has three camera sensors inside.

Image: Rozetked

On the other hand, the camera bump seems thick. That could indicate better camera sensors, as the iPhone’s camera bump has been getting thicker in recent years.

Meanwhile, the sides of the Pixel 9 Pro are pretty flat, making it closer to the current iPhone design language.

This year, Google opts for a flat-edged design with a matte-finished back panel.

Live images also spill out probable Pixel 9 Pro specs

Image: Rozetked

The prototype Pixel 9 Pro images also show it in fast boot mode, spilling quite a few bits of specs, like its 16GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

However, it is unclear whether it means Google has increased the overall RAM or there will be a 12GB variant.

Although the 128GB of internal storage indicates the base storage will remain the same as last year, higher storage variants will also be available.

Otherwise, the Pixel 9 series is expected to sport Google’s Tensor G4 processor, which could also feature Samsung’s Modem 5400, finally bringing satellite connectivity to Google’s next flagship models.

Previous leaks have revealed the Pixel 9 Pro will not be the flagship model this year. Instead, a new Pixel 9 Pro XL will take the moniker, which is rumored to have a 6.5-inch display.

Either way, we have a long way to go for the Pixel 9’s launch, as Google likely will not launch its next Pixel series before its usual October launch window.

Until then, we await the launch of the Pixel 8A, expected at Google I/O which starts on May 14 this year.

