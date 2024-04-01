   
Pixel 9 renders confirm three handsets for 2024 Pixel lineup

Google is ready to bring three Pixel 9s in this year’s lineup.

Google pixel 9 4
Image: OnLeaks/91Mobiles

The renders of the Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro were leaked just months ago, delivering a good look at the upcoming Pixels with notable design changes. 

However, a recent leak indicates this year’s Pixel 9 series will feature a third, smaller device, which means, the previous renders showcased the Pixel 9 Pro and the 9 Pro XL. 

Yes, Google will apparently launch an “XL” version of the 2024 Google Pixel, the first one since the Pixel 5

Hence, we finally have the very first look at the vanilla Pixel 9, courtesy of the leaker Steve ‘OnLeaks‘ Hemmerstoffer (via 91mobiles).

The CAD renders showcases the Pixel 9 from all sides.

A smaller Pixel 9 will be handy

Google pixel 9 vanilla model
Image: OnLeaks/91Mobiles

Interestingly, OnLeaks’s previous leaks were originally for the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, so the leaker has issued a correction, clarifying the previous leaks were about the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL. 

While the Pixel 9 renders look very similar to the previously leaked renders of its more expensive siblings, the leaker has revealed the vanilla model of this year’s Pixel will sport a smaller 6.03-inch display. 

Google pixel 9 2
Image: OnLeaks/91Mobiles

The renders also reveal a new unified design language with flat edges, a newly designed camera bar, and a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. 

The renders also show two camera sensors on the back of the 2024 vanilla Pixel, while the previous renders showed three sensors on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL’s rear. 

Either way, there will be three Pixels this year and the vanilla Pixel 9 will be the smallest of the bunch with only a 6.03-inch display. 

