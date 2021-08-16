The Google Pixel 5a just leaked ahead of its Aug 17 release date

Google’s latest budget smartphone, the Google Pixel 5a 5G, is about to be announced. At least, that’s what Android Police thinks, as their source has said to expect a launch announcement on August 17.

They also got their hands on a slew of pictures of spare parts via a source from a phone repair store. The images of those parts include the back case, which looks identical to the Pixel 4a 5G, with the camera module in the same place, and the headphone jack, just with a more ‘rubbery’ feel of the back and ribbed power button.

Image: Android Police

The fingerprint reader appears to be in the same place on the back of the handset, and it’s almost the same size as the Pixel 4a 5G, at 6.2-inches across the screen. Earlier rumors had the screen at 6.4-inches, so we’ll find out soon which size was used in the final device.

The images also include the battery, with the capacity clearly shown as 4,680 mAh. That’s the largest battery put in any Pixel device. There’ll be no worries about battery anxiety with that chonker in it, with the possibility of multiple days of use. For context, the battery in the Pixel 4a 5G is only 3,800 mAh, and that phone has great battery life.

Other rumored specs include IP67 dust- and water-proofing, the same Snapdragon 765G processor used in the Pixel 5, and 6GB of RAM. Oh, and the rumors around the price say it will be $450. That’s a tasty price for a handset with Pixel’s camera quality.

Rumors are nice and all, but we’ll get the complete lowdown from Google when they officially announce the phone on Tuesday, August 17.

