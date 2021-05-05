Google has once again leaked its Pixel Buds A-Series

Just over a month ago, we saw FCC filings that pointed towards Google’s next earbuds being called the Pixel Buds A-Series. Now Google has leaked their own promotional material, on their own Android Twitter account.

9to5Google noticed the scheduling snafu first, reproduced below as the tweet was yanked after about ten minutes. In it, the Pixel Buds A-Series name is confirmed, as is one-tap Bluetooth pairing on Android devices, similar to the quick pairing that AirPods has with Apple devices.

No mention was made of the pricing of the new Buds, or if they’ll come in any color other than white. The earlier leaks suggested that they’ll be less expensive options vs the normal Pixel Buds, which have gesture control for volume changes.

Image: Google via 9to5Google

Expect an official announcement of the release date for the Pixel Buds A-Series in the days ahead, as all of the marketing materials seem to be finalized. Possibly after May 18, when Google I/O begins for this year.

Will we see the Pixel 5a at the same time? Is that the 5a in the promotional image? It looks like the Pixel 4a 5G to me, but the curve of the screen at the bottom seems slightly off. Maybe that’s just down to render differences but I doubt it.

