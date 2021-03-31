The next set of Google Pixel Buds might be more affordable and called Pixel Buds A

The next pair of Made By Google earbuds might be more affordable than the current version. That’s according to a report by 9to5Google, that claims the next set of true wireless earbuds from Google will be called the Pixel Buds A.

That’s interesting because Google has been using the ‘a’ designation in its Pixel line to denote the more affordable models in the range. Only two colors will be available, all-white, or dark “forest green.” The report also says they’ll look almost exactly like the current Pixel Buds 2.

That matches recent FCC filings for two new wireless earbuds filed by “Weifang Goertek Electronics,” the same company that filed for FCC certification for the original 2018 Pixel Buds. The device dimensions also match the earlier Pixel Buds, further backing up the claims.

It’s likely that these new low-cost headphones will launch mid-year, instead of during the usual fall Made By Google hardware launch that brings the new Pixel refresh. That would line up with it being released alongside the rumored Pixel 5a.

Do the two colors of the Pixel Buds A point to the colors Google will release the Pixel 5a in? Remember, the 2020 Pixel Buds came in “Clearly White” and “Oh So Orange,” two of the colors the Pixel 4 came in. We’ll probably know soon, as smartphones always seem to leak in the months ahead of launch.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: