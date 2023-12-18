Beeper Mini app triggers potential DOJ showdown with Apple

An audacious Android app named Beeper Mini figured out a clever way to let Android users chat with iPhones via iMessage.

Many before them attempted to fly under the radar, but once again, only to hit the familiar wall of Apple’s lightning-fast clampdowns. Well, one company is about to change all of that. And now, Apple finds itself on the defensive.

This is the stuff of tech lore, a true David versus Goliath tale, with our David being a nimble, reverse-engineered app that’s giving Apple’s gatekeepers sleepless nights.

The brains behind this digital rebellion?

Beeper’s CEO, Eric Migicovsky, and developer James Gill. These mavericks have been pulling out all the stops to keep their brainchild afloat despite Apple’s relentless onslaught to torpedo it.

Beeper Mini, a new app, lets Android users send blue messages to iPhones — instead of green ones.



But Apple isn't happy about how the app was made, admitting it tried to shut it down. @jolingkent reports that a group of lawmakers has asked the Justice Department to look into it. pic.twitter.com/2rQMpAOndz — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 18, 2023

Not one to sit on the sidelines, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has now entered the fray.

They’re calling on the DOJ to investigate whether Apple has attempted to block Beeper, claiming the company is treading into the murky waters of anticompetitive conduct.

CBS reporter Jo Ling Kent shared the complete letter on Threads (and Twitter) if you want to read the full letter sent to the DOJ:

Ever since Beeper Mini flung open the gates of iMessage to Android users, it’s been a rollercoaster ride. While Beeper argues they’re merely providing a much-desired service, Apple has been quick to play the security and privacy card.

At the heart of this tech tug-of-war are the users, caught in the crossfire between a tech titan and a digital disruptor.

The million-dollar question now is: will Apple’s vaunted walled garden ever open its gates to the Android army, or will the tech behemoth continue its solitary reign over the iMessage kingdom?

The clock is ticking, and all eyes are on the DOJ for the next move. With Google losing its lawsuit to Epic Games and Apple on the heels of two major court cases over flimsy business practices, they’re track record right now isn’t all that great.

