Apple may you owe cash – how to claim your share of $25 million

Picture this: You excitedly sign up for an app subscription, thinking you can share the cost with your friends and family using Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

But then, the reality check: the subscription can’t be shared. Surprise! Upset? You’re not alone.

Apple, known for its shiny products and “think different” attitude, has agreed to cough up $25 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over its Family Sharing feature.

So, what’s in it for you?

If you were part of a Family Sharing group and bought a subscription to an App Store app between June 21, 2015, and January 30, 2019, you might be eligible for a piece of the settlement pie, reports MacRumors.

How much can eligible users get from this Facebook lawsuit

You could receive around $30, although this could change depending on the number of claims. But don’t get too excited – you won’t get more than $50.

Oh, and $10 million from the settlement will go toward attorney fees.

How to submit your claim to Apple’s class-action settlement

Eligible Apple users will be receiving an email soon and have until March 1, 2024, to file a claim. The final approval hearing is set for April 2, 2024.

If this all sounds too familiar, settlement members can claim a payment from a legal settlement for App Store subscriptions bought between June 21, 2015, and January 30, 2019.

Here’s how to start the process:

Check Eligibility: You must have been in a Family Sharing group and bought a non-Apple app subscription during the specified period.

You must have been in a Family Sharing group and bought a non-Apple app subscription during the specified period. Stay or Exit: Decide by March 1, 2024, to remain in the settlement for payment or opt-out to retain rights to sue Apple individually.

Decide by March 1, 2024, to remain in the settlement for payment or opt-out to retain rights to sue Apple individually. Select Payment Method: If staying, choose ACH transfer or check for payment by March 1, 2024.

If staying, choose ACH transfer or check for payment by March 1, 2024. Voice Concerns: Object to the settlement terms in writing or speak at the April 2, 2024, court hearing.

Object to the settlement terms in writing or speak at the April 2, 2024, court hearing. Get Details: For full terms, visit the settlement website or contact Class Counsel.

Avoid contacting the Court for information. For more details and actions, refer to the settlement notice and official documents.

The lawsuit filed back in 2019, accused Apple of playing fast and loose with the truth about the ability to share app subscriptions via Family Sharing.

What exactly is Family Sharing?

Family Sharing, for the uninitiated, is a feature that allows up to six family members to share app subscriptions and other Apple goodies. But here’s the catch:

Apple lets individual developers choose whether or not to allow their app subscriptions to be shared.

The lawsuit claimed that Apple wasn’t exactly transparent about this little caveat, leading people to believe they could share all subscriptions available in the App Store.

The plot thickens as the lawsuit accuses Apple of placing Family Sharing ads on the landing pages of subscription-based apps that don’t support Family Sharing, allegedly leading “millions of customers” to download subscription-based apps.

