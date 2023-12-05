Connect with us

Beeper Mini is Android’s secret weapon against iMessage

You aren’t just pretending to send iMessages on your Android device; you ARE sending iMessages.
In the land of messaging apps where green bubbles are frowned upon by iPhone users, a hero emerges from the shadows, named Beeper Mini.

This isn’t just any hero. It’s the one that Android users have been waiting for and iPhone users didn’t know they needed.

Beeper Mini is the Robin Hood of messaging apps, leveling the playing field by bringing the coveted blue bubble texts to Android users.

So, what’s the secret behind Beeper Mini’s superpower? Well, it’s the result of some tech wizardry where the team behind Beeper Mini managed to reverse-engineer the iMessage protocol.

This means that Beeper Mini can strut its stuff as a true iMessage client, supporting high-resolution photos and videos, threads, replies, and read receipts.

“We jailbroke iPhones then dove deep into the OS to see how everything worked,” Eric Migicovsky, CEO of Beeper, shared in an interview with The Verge. “Then wrote new code from scratch to reproduce everything inside our Android app.”

This means Beeper Mini is not just pretending to send iMessages on your Android device; you ARE sending iMessages. In the world of tech, this is like finding the Holy Grail.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The Beeper Mini app connects directly to Apple’s service.

Now, if you’re worried about privacy, don’t be. Messages are end-to-end encrypted before sending, meaning neither Beeper nor Apple can see your deep conversations about the latest season of “The Great British Bake Off”

Beeper Mini is like a VIP pass into the exclusive club of blue bubble messages. It’s almost like Beeper Mini has built a secret tunsa znel from Android to Apple’s iMessage platform, letting you enjoy all the blue bubble glory while comfortably lounging in your green bubble abode.

So next time your iPhone friends give you a hard time about your green bubbles, tell them, “Hold my Beeper Mini.”

Avatar for Kevin Raposo

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor.

